New restrictions as NSW registers 44 new infections acquired locally with COVID-19
NSW COVID-19 blocking restrictions will be tightened after the state recorded 44 new infections the highest daily number recorded in the last outbreak.
As authorities begged people to comply with home-stay orders, it was discovered that 14,000 “close contacts” had sunk into isolation.
That number has doubled in the 24 hours from the start of the current blast until yesterday, when about 7,000 people had headed for self-isolation because they had been to a COVID-19 exposure site.
From 5:00 pm today in Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong and Shoalhaven:
- People will only be able to exercise in groups of two (or with their families)
- People can not exercise more than 10 km from their homes
From Sunday, the number of mourners at the funeral will increase to 10.
Of the 44 new COVID-19 cases, 29 were either fully or partially in the community while being infectious.
There are 14 people under the age of 55 with COVID-19 in NSW hospitals, and seven of them are under the age of 35.
There are 10 people with the virus in intensive care, including one person in their 20s, one person in their 30s, and eight people over the age of 50.
NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said people should not leave their homes “unless absolutely necessary”.
“We can’t afford to live with this. We have to disrupt the community broadcast,” she said.
“Because if we don’t, we will see thousands and thousands of people in the hospital, and many thousands of people, potentially, dying.”
Health chief Kerry Chant said the blast was now at its most “challenging” point.
“I know this has been a long journey in the fight against COVID but we can not stumble over this hurdle,” she said.
“This is a very challenging time and I want to emphasize that I am extremely concerned. I need all members of the community to follow public health advice.”
Ms. Berejiklian advised only one person from each family to go shopping to buy essentials.
“Browsing is not allowed,” she said.
“If you’re in a supermarket or elsewhere buying essentials, you need to think before you leave home, can I find it online?
“Should I leave home for a shopping spree? If I’re leaving home, you should plan your visit.
“What should I get and how can I get those essentials without getting in touch with a lot of people.”
Overnight, there were 21 cases recorded from South West Sydney, eight are from South East Sydney and seven from West Sydney.
