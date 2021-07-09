Andhra Pradesh: Some projects launched to mark the birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddys | Vijayawada News





ANANTHAPURAM: The state government has taken revolutionary initiatives to expand support for farmers, YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said Thursday as he inaugurated several projects, including RBK and agro-laboratories, as part of Rythu Dinotsavam to mark his father’s birthday his and former Prime Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Addressing a public meeting, the CM said that the villages were the focus of all programs initiated by his government as rural development was the key to the development of the state and the nation. Asking opposition leaders to visit the villages to see the transformation his government has brought in the last two years, he said 83,000 cents have been spent on the welfare of farmers alone.

Opposition leaders are making baseless allegations that I have limited myself to pressing buttons to release money for welfare schemes and there has been no development. I would like to tell them that we have redefined the definition of development. I suggest them visit the villages to see the difference, Jagan said.

He said public schools in the state have undergone a transformation under Nadu-Nedu to provide quality education to children from economically backward sectors. We introduced English medium in government schools for the benefit of the poor. Village secretariats have been set up in each village where at least 10-12 young people from the area have found work. Volunteers are assigned to extend services to people without asking for bribes and without discriminating against them on political lines. One volunteer takes care of welfare programs for every 50 families. There are no queues for either seeds or pesticides as we have brought stocks closer to the villages through RBKs. Is not this development? he asked.

He further said that future YSR village clinics will take care of people’s health needs as at least 91 types of medicines would be made available in stores. Village clinics will work 24×7 to help people. We have also changed all Anganwadi centers to pre-primary schools and are introducing digital libraries in the villages, Jagan added.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation for several development works including a cricket stadium, sports complex and water network in Pulivendula, which he said would be developed as a model city with an investment of Rs 630 crore. “The ring road would become one with four lanes as part of the development for which Rs 98 million would be spent. Rs 154 crore has been saved for drinking water and drainage works. A skills development college would also be set up. at a cost of Rs 30 crore, he said.

The $ 500 million government medical and nursing college project would be ready by 2023, Jagan said, adding that the government has also undertaken $ 1.100 billion worth of work to provide drinking water to uranium-affected villages in the district.

Later in the day, the prime minister and his wife Bharati visited the YSR ghat in Idupulapaya and paid tribute to his late father. Jagans sister Sharmila and mother Vijayamma visited YSR ghat in the morning before Jagan arrival. Sharmila and Vijayamma flew to Hyderabad on a special helicopter to launch YSRTP, its new political party in Telangana.

