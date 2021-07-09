Hot air balloon crashes into house near Queenstown in New Zealand, injuries reported





A hot air balloon has crashed into a house in New Zealand’s Queenstown resort district, injuring 11 people. The balloon landed on Morven Ferry Road, just outside Arrowtown around 10 a.m. Friday (NZST). A police spokeswoman told VET that one person suffered serious injuries, a moderate injury, with nine minor injuries. NZ Herald reports that the rainbow-colored balloon has landed on a residential property after hitting power lines. Weather forecast readings at NZ MetService suggest a relatively quiet day, with maximum explosions of 24 km / h. Scenes near Queenstown. Credit: Newshub Police, ambulance and fire services are all at the scene, as well as the civil aviation authority and the transport accident commission. Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult said the balloon was landing where it needed to go before a wind blew it toward the property. Some people were thrown from the basket, the balloon basket was pulled across the ground until it hit a fence, and other people either got out of the basket or were thrown out of the basket, Boult said. The balloon itself then landed on the power lines attached to the house, but this had no effect on the people who were in the basket. Eleven people were injured when the balloon landed on a residential property after it hit power lines near Queenstown. Credit: Newshub Witness Sonja McCord was driving nearby when she noticed balloons near the ground. I thought, that it is falling very fast and (it seemed) that it seemed a little anxious, she said. Normally I see hot air balloons all the time on a winter morning and while I was returning home from running school, I noticed hot air balloons flying quite low and did not normally land in the Arrow Crossing area. It looked like it was in some trouble. The owner of the property where the balloon crash was not home at the time, but said he felt sorry for the people on board. His sister witnessed the crash and remained very upset.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://7news.com.au/news/disaster-and-emergency/emergency-response-after-hot-air-balloon-crashes-in-queenstown–c-3351344 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos