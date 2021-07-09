International
Prime Minister Scott Morrison backs promotion of vaccination at Melbourne pub by offering free beer
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has backed a Melbourne pub offer for a free pint for vaccinated clients after the Therapeutic Goods Administration told the announcer to withdraw the campaign.
Main points:
- The offer was withdrawn as alcohol, tobacco and drugs highlighted by the TGA could not be used as incentives for health services
- But Mr Morrison said the government had spoken to the TGA and “common sense” would prevail.
- The announcer behind the offer said he would resume a vaccine promotion, but would make sure it was based on food, not alcohol
The Prince Alfred Hotel in Port Melbourne offered the offer last week as a vaccination boost, with customers offering “a free drink of their choice whether it be a pint, a wine or an alcoholic beverage and mixer”.
Audience Tom Streater said it was only intended to support vaccinations and help prevent blockages in the future.
“We were just offering what we thought was a fun enough promotion to encourage people to get vaccinated,” he said.
But on Tuesday, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) contacted the pub and stressed regulations prohibiting the supply of “alcohol, tobacco or registered drugs” as incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations.
“They were great for that, they were just good people doing their job,” Mr Streater said.
After the call, he interrupted the campaign.
Asked about TGA’s intervention on Channel Seven’s Sunrise this morning, Mr Morrison said he thought it was “a little serious”.
He said Health Minister Greg Hunt had “a conversation” with the TGA about the issue and “we will resolve it, common sense will prevail”.
“TGA are just doing their job,” he said.
“These rules are there for important reasons, so drug companies cannot offer medicines and cigarettes to people to buy their prescription drugs.
“So it is a reasonable rule, but in these circumstances, the national interest is to be vaccinated, so PA [Prince Alfred] down there in Melbourne, good for you who withdrew after the applause of the national efforts for PA. “
Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley took a similar stance, telling reporters it was “everything to him”.
“What we need is all vaccinated and if PA’s suggestion for a beer will help as part of that, then good for PA,” he said.
Mr Streater said he was now planning to resume a vaccination stimulus but would make sure he was not alcohol dependent.
“It will be directed food or maybe a percent of the bill if encountered after a vaccine and drinking a bite to eat in the pub,” he said.
“So we’re going to try to do something to encourage people to go out there and make it happen.”
Linking alcohol to important public health issues ‘does not make sense’
The chief executive of the Australian Public Health Association, Terry Slevin, said the tax collector’s move to a food-based promotion was appropriate and there was no need to create another effort around vaccines.
But he disagreed with Mr Morrison’s suggestion that the TGA had reacted strongly or that rules banning the use of alcohol in health promotion should be relaxed.
“There are a host of reasons why offering alcohol as an incentive to do anything in the health sphere does not make sense,” he said.
“There are a range of people who do not drink for cultural reasons, for health reasons, or whatever, and linking free alcohol to a significant public health problem really does not make sense.”
