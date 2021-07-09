Ottawa, BC reached agreement on financing childcare, reports Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on a cross-country tour this week, following visits to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., And in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press

The federal government has reached an agreement with British Columbia, the first in the Liberal Trudeau bid to build a national day care system, and a long-running advocacy move marked as very good news for families and the economy.

The deal aims to create 30,000 new spaces in BC in the next five years, with average tariffs for half-cut regulated spaces by the end of 2022 and hitting $ 10 a day in child-controlled spaces under six by 2027 .

The deal, which is not yet public, is likely to come out in the coming weeks.

The story goes down the ad

While making the announcement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the pandemic has revealed that it is virtually impossible for parents, especially mothers, to build a career without good care for children.

Diligent families deserve better, and our economy also deserves better, he said. This is exactly what looks like a feminist recovery.

The province is the first to sign the Liberal bid presented in the April federal budget, which promised $ 27.2 billion for five years in new spending the government intends to send to the provinces to subsidize day gardens.

Child care advocates had seen the first agreement on the national system as a point of reference for others. Lawyers are now looking to the east, such as Atlantic Canada, for another deal in the coming weeks.

The federal government is talking about all the provinces and territories, said Morna Ballantyne, executive director of Child Care Tani, and all we have heard is that no one is standing far away.

The NDP government in BC launched a $ 10 a day pilot program for day care after being elected in 2017 and pledged during last fall’s election campaign to expand the program across the province.

Horgan said the province had heard calls for affordable child care not only from lawyers and parents, but also from business councils and chambers of commerce.

The story goes down the ad

They know it of course because our society is made up of families, that if they had full participation [in the economy] as we emerge from the pandemic, we need everyone in the country, Horgan said.

Lynell Anderson, a childcare researcher and analyst, said economists widely agree that affordable childcare systems pay for themselves in the near future and offer long-term benefits. Families who have participated in the BCs pilot program have described it as life changing, she said.

Rates in BC vary depending on where you live, but it is not uncommon to pay $ 1,200 a month for toddler care or $ 800 a month for children ages three to five, said Sharon Gregson, who works with Anderson in the BC Child Care Advocates Coalition.

Reducing average childcare prices by half by the end of next year would be significant, Gregson said, adding that it is important that the transition to lower tariffs happens quickly.

The agreement also calls for expanding public and nonprofit day care spaces and raising the salaries of workers needed to attract and retain good people to help develop early childhood.

These two points are essential to help ensure high-quality care, said Andrew Bevan, a former chief of staff of former Ontario Prime Minister Kathleen Wynne who has written about childcare.

The story goes down the ad

It matters who is running the childcare, and the workforce really matters.

Trudeau faced the broad sides of his political opponents. Conservative critic Corey Tochor said the Ottawa Liberals know what’s best and suggested his party rethink day care plans to give Canadians the freedom to choose the childcare option that is right for them. .

The federal NDP argued the signs that the Prime Minister is preparing for an election undermine the stated priority of his governments to help parents.

After the press conference, Trudeau made a campaign-style stop at the White Spot restaurant to have lunch, slap his elbows and pose for selfies with surprised customers. His stop in BC after visits to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Hints one choice is why Ballantyne and other attorneys plan to urge federal parties to abide by any childcare arrangements and resume negotiations for others regardless of the election result in a move away from a national system after the Conservatives came in power in 2006.

I’m punished by that story, but I’m really convinced that the public landscape has shifted and we understand the consequences of gender equality investing in childcare … and the economic consequences, “said Kate Bezanson, associate dean of social sciences at Brock University. .

The story goes down the ad

Its result in a triple word is good for children, good for families and good for the economy.

Trudeau began his day behind closed doors at Metro Vancouver discussing the BC fires and the recent heat penalty wave with members of his Incident Response Team cabinets.

He also had an afternoon meeting scheduled with Lyton Mayor and indigenous community leaders Fraser Canyon to discuss recovery from a fire that devastated the village last week.

Our morning and evening update newsletters have been written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the most important headline days. Sign up today.