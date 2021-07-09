Vicky Phelan joined the family as she arrives in Ireland after treatment in the US





CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan, who has been undergoing cancer treatment in the United States, has arrived back in Ireland after six months living away from her family. Ms Phelan arrived at Dublin Airport in the early hours of Thursday morning, where her family was waiting to meet her in a private room. Posting on her Instagram account she said she was happy to have the time and privacy to reunite with my family after six months of not seeing them. While in the U.S., Ms. Phelan has been undergoing treatment as part of a clinical study, which she has described as the most difficult experience of her eight-year cancer journey. Speaking from the US on RT radio last weekend Ms Phelan said she felt exciting at the prospect of seeing her children, Amelia and Darragh, as well as the rest of her family. She said she hoped the infusion treatment she was undergoing would reduce some of her tumors. However, the treatment has resulted in some disturbing side effects which so far have been manageable, she said. Filing this exam in the US by itself has been very difficult, she said, and she had had moments when she thought about whether she could continue. At the same time I can not do much else … If I come from this trial, he is palliative chemistry at that stage and I’m done, she told Miriam on Sunday. Travel restrictions Since January Covid-19 travel restrictions have made it impossible for her family to visit during her treatment. I really thought the ban would be lifted at this stage … It will be hard to go back [to the US] for I know that I shall return again: for the Lord knoweth how long. It’s hard, she said. Ms. Phelan, who is expected to return to the U.S. to continue her treatment in August, said she hopes she has already suffered the worst reaction to the drug. I would hope for a shrinkage of the tumors to give me some rest, she said. She said she would update her Instagram account sporadically, but could not wait to spend time with her family and stroll the beaches of Doonbeg in Co Clare.

