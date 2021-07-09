International
Covid’s fourth strike is before us, warns the Prime Minister
Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the nation to strictly follow standard operating procedures (PSOs), including wearing face masks, to protect itself from the coronavirus.
In his televised remarks on the coronavirus situation in the country on Thursday, the Prime Minister said that an upward trend in coronavirus cases is being observed these days.
The Prime Minister said that wearing face masks in crowded and closed places is the easiest way to protect yourself from the pandemic. He said the Indian Covid variant is currently the biggest issue for the whole world, including Pakistan.
Imran Khan urged the general public to adhere to preventive measures on the occasion of Eid al-Adha to stay safe. He also called on people to get vaccinated sooner.
The prime minister said the government does not want to impose a deadlock as it would greatly affect the disadvantaged segment of society and the country’s economy as well. He said today that the situation in Pakistan regarding coronavirus is much better due to NCOC efforts and public support.
Separately, Naya Pakistan Mayor Housing Authority Lieutenant General (retd) Anwar Ali Haider called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday. On the occasion, the Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of construction and especially the Naya Pakistan housing projects.
Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly and PTI MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday. The political situation of Sindh province and the administrative issues of the party were discussed during the meeting.
Fearing the start of the 4th wave of the coronavirus epidemic this month, the head of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) Asad Umar has said the government would not impose a complete blockade during this wave.
Addressing the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed members of the National Youth Council (NYC) on Thursday, Assad Umar said that during the past waves of the coronavirus, governments’ strategy to tackle the pandemic and overcome its consequences had been very successful and the country was ranked among the top three countries with performance by the Economists Normality Index for its treatment.
The minister urged people to continue to follow the standard operating procedure (OS) and vaccinate themselves to cope with the 4th wave in an effective way. He added, however, that in case the ratio of positive cases increases, the government would resolve the intelligent blockade as was done during the previous stages.
The Minister said that the NCOC through a letter informed the Kashmir Election Commission about the violation of the coronavirus PSVs during the ongoing election campaigns.
Separately, expressing its concern about the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the NCOC directed the provinces to ensure strict implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (PSV) of coronavirus in Eid-ul-Azha.
The NCOC, which met with Planning Minister Asad Umar in the chair, expressed its concern as the number of Covid active cases exceeded 34,000 on the eve of more than 1,500 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, the highest of single – daily calculation Since June 20.
The NCOC had confirmed the presence of various coronavirus variants, including delta (Indian), beta (South Africa) and alpha (UK) variants, in Pakistan and the discovery of their cases in May and June. “We are sharing genomics expertise in the UK with Pakistan, Brazil, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Singapore and the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, increasing disease surveillance and helping countries identify, track and respond to Covid variants, which are of global concern “
The NCOC meeting discussed violations of SOPs in various sectors. Following an briefing on the situation, the minister instructed the provinces to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs. He also directed the provinces to increase their coronavirus vaccines.
The NCOC had already issued special instructions for Eidul Azha, which will be celebrated in the third week of this month. The meeting also received an assessment of other measures aimed at stopping the spread of the disease, including closing the country’s western border.
The NCOC said the national positivity ratio also rose to 3.27 percent. Among the active cases, she said, 2,187 patients were admitted to various health care institutions dedicated to Covid in the country, including 1,941 in critical condition. He added that 197 patients were in the ventilator.
Another 24 people lost their lives from Covid-19 in the country in the last 24 hours, according to the latest statistics released by the National Center for Command and Operation (NCOC) on Thursday.
Over the past 24 hours, more deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Of the 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, 15 people died in the ventilator.
NCOC statistics revealed that 1,683 people tested positive for coronavirus after 50,531 tests were taken in the last 24 hours. The country’s positivity rate currently stands at 3.33%, with the number of daily cases gradually increasing again. The active number of cases is 34,531.
So far, 910,609 people have been recovered across Pakistan, making it a significant number. There are no patients in Balochistan, AJK and GB. The total number of deaths has reached 22,493, while the total number of cases stands at 967,633.
According to a provincial case distribution, the total number of active cases in Sindh is 17,959, in Punjab 17,180, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 10,011, in Islamabad Capital Territory 2,859, in Balochistan 714, in Gilgit-Baltistan 522 and 1,286 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
The coronavirus positivity ratio in the metropolis failed to fall below 10%, the Sindh Department of Health said, while the ratio reached 10.71% on Thursday. The health department said 3,888 cases of Covid-19 were registered in the first week of July; 80 people were exposed to the virus in the metropolis, while 36,296 tests were performed.
