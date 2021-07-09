International
Two police officers sent reports of misconduct to Richard Okorogheye
Two Metropolitan Police officers have been reported for misconduct in their handling of the Richard Okorogheye case, according to reports.
LBC says on Friday morning that officers have been served notices while investigating whether they have failed to pass relevant information about Richard Okorogheye to the team responsible for conducting missing persons assessments.
19-year-old Richard, who had sickle cell disease, was last seen leaving his home in Ladbroke Grove, west London, on the evening of 22 March.
His mother, Evidence Joel, contacted police the next day, but he was not officially registered as missing until 8 a.m. on March 24.
Mr Okorogheyes’s body was found in Epping Forest, Essex, on 5 April.
Lawyers said that the family of Mr. Okorogheyes is waiting for toxicology and post-mortem reports following the discovery of his body in a lake in the Epping Forest.
Ms Joel has previously said she was disappointed with the way the Metropolitan Police initially handled the case of her sons after she spoke of her desire for closure after his death.
Last month, the overseer of the Independent Police Conduct Office (IOPC) said it would investigate Ms.’s complaints. Joels about how she was initially treated by officers and how her reports about the disappearance of her sons were handled.
Will also look at the overall treatment of the Missing Person Report by the Metropolitan Police.
An IOPC spokesman told LBC: “We can confirm that we have given reports of misconduct to two members of the Metropolitan Police Service staff as there is an indication that they may have failed to pass on new and important information. in connection with Richard Okorogheye to the team responsible for conducting missing persons assessments.
Submitting notices of misconduct does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will follow.
Mr. Okorogheye left his family home around 8:30 pm on March 22 and headed in the direction of Ladbroke Grove.
Police previously said further investigations established that he then took a taxi from London’s W2 area on a residential street in Loughton, Essex.
He was last seen on CCTV in Loughton, walking alone on Smarts Lane towards Epping Forest at 12.39am on March 23rd.
The law firm Birnberg Peirce, which represents the teen family, said Ms. Joel met with Priti Patel on Thursday.
Ms. Joel said in a statement issued by attorneys: My family and I are grateful to the Secretary of the Interior for the invitation we receive today and for hearing our concerns about the Metropolitan Police response to Richards’s disappearance and ongoing death investigations his.
We believe that these concerns will be passed on to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, that lessons will be learned and that the police will conduct a thorough and fearless investigation, which is not foreseen in the presumption of suicide.
We need to find out the truth of what happened to Richard.
Ms. Patel said: Richards’s death was a tragedy and my deepest sympathies remain with his family, especially his mother Evidence Joel. What is going on is unimaginable and I am afraid of its strength.
I remain in close contact with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner regarding this case.
The Mets investigation into Richards’s death remains ongoing and I will continue to follow developments closely.
