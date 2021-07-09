International
Govt rejects PML-N proposal to delay inter – Gazeta exams
ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers of the opposition Pakistan-Nawaz Muslim League (PML-N) on the opening day of the new session of the National Assembly on Thursday raised the issue of ongoing protests by middle school students in various parts of the country against the government’s decision to take their exams in a short notice and asked the government to delay the exams to give them more time to prepare.
But the government immediately rejected the objections proposal, saying it was not possible as the exams would start in a day or two and that students in Balochistan had already submitted to the exams while in Sind the exams were about to end.
Furthermore, Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education and Vocational Training Wajiha Qamar, who was responding to the PML-N members’ attention notification on this topic in the absence of the Minister, said that the students had enough time to prepare for the exams and they were further facilitated by the respective boards through the reduction of the curriculum and the number of courses.
With persistent and strong insistence from PML-N members, President Asad Qaiser finally made an intervention and said he himself would take up the matter with Federal Minister of Higher Education Shafqat Mehmood on Friday (today).
He said he would try to talk to the minister through a conference call as the minister had been in Gilgit-Baltistan about some official commitments and the matter was of an urgent nature.
The Speaker refused to make a decision on the matter, despite a request from PML-N members, but asked the Parliamentary Secretary to consult with members of the opposition and take a serious consideration of their proposal to postpone the exams for at least 45 days. others.
The suggestion to delay the exams was made by PML-N MNA by Narowal Ahsan Iqbal, who said the students were mentally upset and worried about the governments ’decision to take their exams without even completing the reduced program.
Mr Iqbal said he belonged to a rural area where students did not have internet access for online classes. He was of the opinion that governments focused only on children living in large cities while a large number of students belonging to the middle and lower middle classes lived in rural areas.
Millions of young people are going through pain. They are facing depression and committing suicide, he said.
Mr. Iqbal suggested that the exams be postponed for 45 days. During these days, he said, students should be called to attend physical education classes and efforts should be made to complete the curriculum.
He also suggested that the weight of the entrance exam for admissions to medical and engineering colleges should be increased to 85 per cent and the weight of 15 pc should be given to maturity.
The PML-N chairman said that since the matter was of an urgent nature, the speaker should convene a meeting on the matter in his room on Friday (today).
I call you and please before you, please give them [students] some time and do not take two exams, said another PML-N MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique in response to parliamentary secretaries responding that students who did not wish to appear in the exams in July would have the opportunity to appear in the supplementary exams held in the month September or October.
Organize classes. There is no moral justification for taking exams without completing the curriculum, said Mr. Rafique.
Another PML-Ns MNA Dr Darshan suggested forming a parliamentary committee under the chairmanship to look into the matter. He also demanded that the government immediately release the students arrested during the recent protests.
Responding to the points of PML-N members, Ms. Qamar asserted that these protesting students could not be considered representatives of all students as most of them were willing to appear in the exams.
The parliamentary secretary said the applications had already been issued to the students. She said the decision to hold the exams was taken by all the provincial education ministers in consultation with the boards, the Higher Education Commission, the universities and the National Center of Command and Operation (NCOC). She said colleges and universities had agreed to delay their admissions process to save the student academic year.
The resurgence of terrorism
Speaking of a point of order, the MNA independent of Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Mohsin Dawar, claimed that terrorists had become active again in North Waziristan, where targeted killings had become the order of the day.
He urged the government to take note of the situation immediately, warning that otherwise the whole country could face the threat of terrorism again.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ali Muhammad Khan said Pakistan was expecting some concerns after the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, but national institutions and the armed forces were ready to oppose the situation.
The National Assembly session ended abruptly when Pakistan People’s Party Nasiba Channa noted the lack of a quorum at home. The chairman adjourned the session until Friday morning.
Published in Agim, 9 July 2021
