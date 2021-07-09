



Thousands of people are challenging a nationwide coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh to see Rani, a 51-centimeter-tall cow whose owners claim it is the smallest in the world. Main points: The current record for the smallest cow belongs to an Indian cow named Manikyam

The rani is 66 centimeters tall and weighs only 26 kilograms Guinness is expected to make a decision if it is smaller in three months The 23-month-old dwarf cow has become a media star, with many newspapers and TV stations focusing on a small cattle on a farm near Dhaka. Rani’s photos on social media platforms have launched a tourist frenzy. Despite a nationwide transport shutdown due to record coronavirus infections and deaths, people are gathering with the rickshaw on the farm in Charigram, 30 miles southwest of Dhaka. “I have never seen anything like this in my life. Never,” said Rina Begum, 30, who came from a neighboring town. The rani is 66 centimeters tall and weighs only 26 kilograms but the owners say it is 10 centimeters shorter than the smallest cow in the Guinness World Records. Rani is reported to be scared of other cows and spends a lot of her time alone. ( AFP: The time of Munir Uz M AHasan Howlader, manager of Shikor Agro farm, used a tape measure to show dozens of observers how Rani dwarfed her closest rival Manikyam, a cow in the Indian state of Kerala that currently holds the world record. “People come long distances despite being blocked by the coronavirus. Most want to take selfies with Rani,” Mr Howlader told AFP, adding that the Guinness World Records had promised a decision in three months. “More than 15,000 people have come to see Rani in the last three days alone,” he said. “Honestly, we’re tired.” Guinness World Records said Manikyam, from the Vechur breed, was 61 centimeters tall in June 2014. Loading Rani is a Bhutti, or Bhutanese cow, which is valued for its meat in Bangladesh. The other butts on the farm are twice as big as Rani. A defense of the Knickers Giant leader Knickers has become a global internet sensation, but some called it #FakeMoos about the massive bovine from Western Australia. Read more “We did not expect such great interest. We did not think that people would leave their homes because of the worsening situation of the virus. But they have come here in groups,” the manager said. Sajedul Islam, the government’s veterinary chief for the region, said Rani was a product of “genetic fusion” and was unlikely to become bigger. Mr Islam said he had told the farm to limit the flow of tourists. “I told them they should not allow so many people to collect the farm. They could carry diseases here that threaten Rani’s health,” he said. AFP

