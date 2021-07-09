International
Imran warns of the fourth Covid wave, the Delta-Gazeta variant
ISLAMABAD: Pointing to the threat of the fourth wave of Covid-19 on the eve of the latest rise in positive cases, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called on the masses to continue using the face mask and to be vaccinated as soon as possible.
our [coronavirus] cases, after a decline, have begun to rise. We are afraid that the Delta variant is coming. I urge the nation to use the face mask, which is the easiest way, and take protective measures. We can defend ourselves against the fourth wave of Covid-19, he said in his live broadcast remarks.
The prime ministers’ warning came after the country reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases since June 4th. Case positivity, which was about two percent last month, reached 3.33 pc.
According to data released by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCOC) on Thursday, 1,683 cases and 24 deaths were reported in a single day. Earlier, 1,923 cases were reported on June 4th. The lowest number of cases since then was reported on June 21 when 663 people were infected with the virus.
The country reports the highest number of infections since June 4; the minister rules out complete blockage
The data showed that 34,531 active cases were reported on Thursday and 2,235 patients were admitted to hospitals across the country. There were 201 patients in the ventilator.
However, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said Thursday that there was no proposal to impose a complete blockade during the fourth wave of the coronavirus, but a proposal for intelligent blockades was on paper.
On the other hand, the NCOC has decided to speed up vaccination so that herd immunity is achieved as soon as possible.
General Secretary of Pakistan Medical Association Dr Qaiser Sajjad, while speaking to Agim, said the cases had started to increase again but people thought these were decreasing. This is why people have stopped following standard operating procedures (PSVs). On the other hand, all markets and businesses are open. I have already said that since opening businesses, SOPs must be strictly implemented. “I fear the fourth wave of the pandemic could be announced by the end of July,” he warned.
Dr Sajjad said there were four variants of Covid-19 in Pakistan but the Delta variant was the most lethal. He feared the blockade would be imposed before or immediately after Eidul Azha.
However, Planning Minister Asad Umar said the government would not impose a complete blockade during the fourth wave of the pandemic. Addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed members of the National Youth Council, the minister called for measures to continue to follow the PSVs and vaccinate them so that they and their families can be safe. He said that in case the ratio of positive cases increased, the government would impose intelligent blockade.
An official at the Ministry of National Health Services, asking not to be quoted, said 416,363 people were vaccinated on July 7th. So far 18,644,598 doses have been administered. We want to vaccinate 70 pieces of the population of suitable vaccines and achieve herd immunity by the end of the current year, he added.
APP adds: Prime Minister Khan, who chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the country, said that with the spread of different variants of Covid-19, including the Delta variant due to the constant coronavirus mutation, the situation in different countries , including Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Indonesia, was deteriorating.
He said the masses, especially those living in urban areas, should be vaccinated as soon as possible, as multiple doses of coronavirus vaccine were available on site and more would come. Imran Khan said Pakistan by the grace of Allah Almighty so far had been lucky in dealing with the pandemic situation due to the efforts of the governments as well as the cooperation from the masses.
The Prime Minister also praised the efforts made by the NCOC to deal with the pandemic. He said safeguards, including the use of face masks, were also essential to protect the country’s economy, as well as people who may be affected due to the closure and closure of businesses, wedding halls, restaurants, transport, etc.
He said the government wanted the wheels of the economy to work and did not want to go for a deadlock because of the coronavirus, which had raised poverty levels worldwide. He called on the masses to take protective measures in the case of Eidul Azha to contain cases of coronavirus.
Prime Minister Khan, appreciating the role of district administrations in ensuring the implementation of SOPs during previous coronavirus waves, urged them to fulfill their responsibility to ensure the use of face masks by people in public places.
He said that since Pakistan, unlike the US and UK, was not a country producing Covid-19 vaccines, it was importing vaccines and full vaccination of humans would take time. He said Pakistan had successfully tackled previous waves and the country could be saved again from the negative effects of Covid-19 through mass cooperation, along with the efforts and measures of governments.
Published in Agim, 9 July 2021
