SC- The New Indian Express

Express News Service NEW DELHI: Reiterating that the judicial system exists for the common man, the Supreme Court on Thursday noted that limiting the time for oral submissions by litigants is the need of the hour, especially during Covid time when manpower and resources are limited . In its 182-page decision on the dismissal of Facebook India VP’s conviction against the convening of the Delhi Assembly, the Supreme Court stressed the need to limit the time period for oral submissions by lawyers and to have “more clear, clear and precise “which the litigants can understand. “The purpose of our transcript is only to start a discussion between the legal fraternity by bringing in advance the importance of the written summary summarized in advance, and the same respect during the oral arguments that will be addressed for a limited period of time and longer trials. “Clear, clear and precise, so that the common man understands what the law is that is defined. Above all, it is for the ‘ordinary man’ that the judicial system exists,” said the bench of judges Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy. The court noted that the judgment in this case was rendered four months after it was reserved. She said the hearing lasted 26 hours – which is a lot of court time. “Becomeshte has become a competitive arena for who can argue for the longest time. Counselors should be clear on the outlines of their submissions from the outset of the arguments. This should be presented as a brief summary by both parties and then strictly adhered to, “the jeweler noted.” As much as the legal fraternity would not like, limiting the time period for oral submissions is an aspect that should “We really doubt whether any judicial forum anywhere in the world would allow such periods of time to be taken for oral submissions and these to be further supplemented by written summaries thereafter,” the ruling reads, citing restrictions placed on supreme courts of the US and UK “It’s the need of the hour to write clear and concise judgments that the litigant can understand. Delays in court proceedings have been an obstacle to our country and there can be no refusal to part with old practices when they have exceeded their purpose. “” The time spent on routine matters leaves little time to resolve legal principles pending before the larger Benches that may have an impact on the judicial system, “he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/cities/delhi/2021/jul/09/need-to-cut-time-for-oral-submissions-have-crisper-andclearer-judgments-sc-2327641.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos