Many other accused Bhima Koregaon need medical treatment as well, relatives say

The death of activist Stan Swamy in custody on Monday has caused considerable anxiety among the families of 15 other people charged in the Bhima Koregaon case. The 84-year-old Jesuit priest died at a hospital in Mumbai after his conditional prayer was rejected several times, despite suffering from Parkinson’s disease and later Covid-19.

Fourteen of the accused in this case remain in jail in Maharashtra, charged under the Strict Act of Illegal Activities (Prevention) for alleged conspiracy to establish caste violence in a village near Pune in 2018.

The men are housed in Taloja Central Prison in Raigad District while the women are in Byculla Prison in Mumbai. So far, courts have given temporary six-month bail to only 82-year-old poet Varavara Rao in February, but have rejected pleas from others for medical conditions.

Nearly three years after the first arrests were made in this case, the trial has not yet begun.

Over the past year, the families of these people, many of whom are elderly, have had to go to court to ensure that their relatives have access to basic medical equipment and other necessities, emphasizing the conditions of bad in prison.

Last year, Swamy had to file a petition asking for a straw and a sip with which to drink water because his hands were too shaken by the Parkinsons to allow him to hold a glass. Took almost a month for him to take them. Activist’s family Gautam Navlakha, 69, claimed that Taloja prison authorities refused to accept a package with a pair of new spectacles for him last year.

However, prison authorities have denied any wrongdoing. Two weeks ago, the warden at Taloja Prison claimed that the accused were doing false complaints to abuse the authorities and sought to transfer men to other prisons in the state. Byculla Prison Supervisor, meanwhile, claimed that jailed lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj was a great complainant, and dismissed her health concerns when she suffered a prolonged illness after being vaccinated in April.

But the lawyers of the accused persons said that the prison authorities were trying to evade their responsibilities. Indian prisons are designed to inflict punishment and cruelty, said South Attorney Chaudhry, who represents Bharadwaj, and the conduct of Taloja prison authorities was proof of that.

Their allegations of false appeals are a weak and delayed defense against allegations based on inmates, Chaudhry said.

In the Swamys case, prison authorities had rejected parcels containing spectacles, books and warm clothing and ignored the symptoms of Covid-19 activists, he claimed. Chaudhry described court orders rejecting Swamys’s medical prayers as a cruel joke.

It has undoubtedly contributed to the death of Stan Swamy and the mistreatment of other inmates, he said.

On July 4, Taloja Prison Supervisor was transferred to another position.

In a statement Tuesday, the families of 15 other defendants Bhima Koregaon described Swamys’s death as an institutional murder. When Move.in it spoke to some of them, they expressed fears that their relatives might be future.





Activist Anand Teltumbde manages to surrender to the National Investigation Agency in Mumbai in 2020. (Credit: PTI)

Anything can happen

Swamy was the oldest person arrested in the case. Upon his death, Anand Teltumbde, 71, is the elderly among the accused in prison. Teltumbde, a researcher and activist, has spent over a year in prison and suffered from the mild asthma and spondylitis he was diagnosed with before his arrest.

With Swamys dead and fearing a possible third wave of Covid-19 infections, his family is worried.

You can not imagine our state of mind now, said his wife Rama Teltumbde. When he was arrested, she knew it would be difficult for him to maintain the prescribed diet and exercise regime in prison. During their weekly video calls, she could see a noticeable change in his appearance and weight, but said he rarely discussed his health.

He does not tell us anything in detail because of how we might feel, said Rama Teltumbde. But at his age anything can happen at any time.

Also in jail on the case is 62-year-old Shoma Sen, who was previously head of the English department at Nagpur University. Sen was arrested by Nagpur in 2019 and spent several months in Yerawada Jail in Pune before being transferred to Byculla Jail in Mumbai in February last year.

Sen has been dealing with severe arthritis for more than 15 years, making it difficult for her to sit on the floor or use bathrooms that ask her to collect, said her daughter Koel Sen. While in Yerawada prison, Shoma Sen asked the authorities for a portable cozy phone for which her family would pay, but her request was denied. Byculla Prison, however, has Western-style toilets, Koel Sen said.

Even then, she does not have a chair to sit in her barracks, which further weakened her knees. Sitting on the floor is not allowed for her and she is on the floor all the time, said Koel Sen, who added that her mother shared the barracks with 40 other women who could barely afford to maintain any physical distance.

Shoma Sen also had to take medication for hypertension and glaucoma, an eye condition she developed in prison. All of these are stress-related disorders which are highlighted because it is inside, said Koel Sen.

Shoma Sen (Credit: Facebook)

Prolonged illness

The health of those with co-morbidities appears to have deteriorated in prison.

Lawyer Sudhar Bharadwaj, 60, was suffering from osteoarthritis and severe diabetes before being arrested in August 2018. But the number of medical conditions from which she suffers has increased for her years in prison. According to a medical report filed by prison authorities in June last year, she is currently taking medication for hypertension, a recurrent fungal skin infection and ischemic heart disease, a condition that causes chest pain and discomfort when the heart does not gets enough blood, said her colleague and lawyer Shalini Gera.

All of these are symptoms of uncontrolled sugar, but it is disturbing to us because we do not know how they [jail authorities] diagnosed him with heart disease, Gera said. Bharadwaj had taken antidepressant medication before being arrested and continues to do so in prison, she said.

Her health continued to deteriorate when she developed a prolonged episode of diarrhea after her first dose of Covid-19 vaccination in April. Prison authorities had given her antibiotics, but the diarrhea did not stop. So for a whole month she had diarrhea, Gera said. She weakened to the extent that she needed help from her prisoners to do her daily chores.

Vision problems

Even those who were healthy before being arrested began contracting a range of diseases in prison.

Delhi University professor Hany Babu, 54, who was arrested in July last year, developed a frozen shoulder while being held in Taloja prison. He has no desk or chair, and he reads a lot, so he was reading in bad manners, said his wife Jenny Rowena, who is also a university professor.

In May, Babu tested positive for Covid-19 and became infected with a bacterial infection in his left eye. He is currently being treated for his infection at Breach Candy Hospital, a private facility in Mumbai. That’s the price you pay for being a committed person to society, Rowena said.

Surendra Gadling, 53, had problems with his eyesight, said his wife Minal Gadling. Sometimes he sees a black dot, it can be cataract because he reads too much, she said. But Minal Gadling was more worried because her husband did not reveal his illnesses to her unless she pushed him. There are many things he does not reveal because he feels like he could complain, she said.





Surendra Gadling before she was arrested. Credit: PTI

Young and sick

Poor prison conditions have also hurt young activists and scholars.

Mahesh Raut, 34, had ulcerative colitis, a chronic intestinal disease even before he was arrested in 2018. At the time, he followed only a liquid diet, said Monali Raut, his sister. But the disease continues because of which his liver is weakened, she said.

That condition worsened after he became infected with Covid-19 in June, she said. His sister had to be sent antibiotics because the Taloja prison authorities only gave her aurvedic medication to treat the virus.

Monali Raut tried to hand over an oximeter to her brother three times, but prison authorities did not leave the parcel, she said. To add to this, the soft telephone network in prison and limited speaking time made it difficult for her to understand what her brother was going through.

I have no clear idea who is treating him, she said. We are only able to talk for a few minutes and he does not tell me everything if we talk in front of the family.





Ramesh Gaichor (left) and Sagar Gorkhe, two of the three accused Bhima Koregaon who tested positive for coronavirus. (Credit: Facebook / Ramesh Gaichor and Sagar Gorkhe)

Others who got the coronavirus also went through similar ordeals and are slowly recovering.

Performance artists Ramesh Gaichor, 39, Jyoti Jagtap, 34, and Sagar Gorkhe, 33, of the Kabir Kala Manch band, tested positive for Covid-19 in June and are currently recovering, said Rupali Jadhav, their colleague and friend. .

Gaichor and Gorkhe are currently in Taloja Prison while Jagtap is in Byculla Prison. Of the three, Jagtap is taking longer to recover.

She is feeling very weak, Jadhav said. She already had a throat infection problem and hygiene problems. We are very worried about it and can not do much from the outside.

The artists had lost their appetite due to the poor quality of food in prison. If they eat two chapatis outside, then they are not eating even half of the prison, that is the situation, Jadhav said.