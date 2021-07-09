No river water sharing policy, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calls on Telangana & Andhra Pradesh | Vijayawada News





GUNTUR: Claiming that Andhra Pradesh has no choice but to take the Rayalaseema Raising Scheme (RLS) to use its share of water in Krishna Basin projects, YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on leaders from Telangana and AP not to politicize the separation of water from rivers for selfish purposes.

He wondered how it would be illegal for the AP to get its water quota via RLS at 800 ft in Srisailam when Telangana is pumping water at 796 ft. Jagan tried with TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu not to even think about withdrawing the full water quota when he was in power after the state split.

The Prime Minister participated in several programs in Anantapur district organized as part of Rythu Dinotsavam to mark the birthday celebrations of former Prime Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on Thursday. Addressing a public meeting in Rayadurgam, Jagan broke his silence on Telangana ministers and executives by using abusive language against the AP.

The prime minister urged Telangana leaders to know the facts about the water split before making provocative statements. He said it was unfortunate that Telangana made a unilateral decision to withdraw water for hidel power generation, targeting RLS.

I wanted to know how wrong it is to get water at 800 ft when there is nothing wrong with Telangana getting water at 796 ft, Jagan said. He said the AP was unable to get water from the Pothireddypadu head regulator until the water level reached 881 ft which seems impossible in many seasons. He urged leaders from Telangana to look into the plight of farmers in Rayalaseema.

He said people in all three regions lived harmoniously for decades and shared water from rivers at court prices. He said the Center, AP and Telangana signed an agreement to share 811m of water in the Krishna Basin projects giving 367m of coastal AP, 144m of Rayalaseema and 298m of Telangana.

With the exception of the last two years when there was an abundance of rain, the water level in the Srisailam project was not maintained between 881 ft and 885 ft even for 20-25 days a year in the last two decades. “In this context, we have been left without any opportunity to draw water to 800 ft to do justice and use the Rayalaseemas quota in the total water portion,” Jagan said.

He said they were not trying to steal someone else but just trying to get their water quota from the Srisailam project to meet Rayalaseema needs. He said he was not interested in quarreling with any neighboring state.

Jagan said YSR was a pioneer in providing free energy to farmers and his government took inspiration from YSR in undertaking many farmer welfare initiatives. He said his government had not withdrawn from taking programs to benefit farmers, although it faced financial problems caused by Covid-19.

