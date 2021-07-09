Salva Kiir: The man who led South Sudan to independence after the war

Nairobi (AFP)

A courageous commander-in-chief returned to the presidency, Salva Kiir led South Sudan to independence a decade ago before shattering the dreams of its peoples and dragging them back into a brutal civil war.

His political rivalry with Vice President Riek Machar sparked a civil war in late 2013 that was characterized by ethnic atrocities, rapes, torture and the deaths of nearly 400,000 people.

The conflict, which resisted numerous peace efforts until the last unity government was formed in February 2020, devastated the country’s east economy and displaced some four million people, creating one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

“I’m not really proud because we fought and the things we did were ruined, so we have to start again, and again,” Kiir said in an interview in July with Kenyan broadcaster Citizen TV.

A devout Roman Catholic, Kiir is known to deliver sermons in the cathedral in Juba, appearing on the pulpit in his black cowboy hat, the mark of which was a gift from US President George Bush.

But the tall, bearded commander had for years been accustomed to leading troops in the bush fight rather than giving political speeches.

Born in 1951 in the remote cattle state of Warrap among most Dinka people, Kiir spent most of his life carrying a gun.

He was a bush warrior and battlefield commander as in Sudan’s first civil war – which lasted shortly after British independence in 1956 to 1972 – and the ensuing 1983-2005 conflict.

Both wars were spurred on by the southern, predominantly Christian and animist region of Sudan demanding more autonomy from its Muslim-majority north.

Kiir came to power only after the death of his boss, veteran southern rebel leader John Garang, in a 2005 helicopter crash.

“Most South Sudanese consider Kiir an accidental president who came to power simply because of the sudden death of John Garang, with whom Kiir often clashed even when replacing him,” said the International Crisis Group expert. ICG) Alan Boswell.

– A man with another dream –

While Garang – the first president of then-semi-autonomous South Sudan – had sought to reform Sudan as a whole, Kiir and his allies wanted independence.

Kiir oversaw the birth of a nation whose southern capital, Juba, was peacefully liberated from former enemies in Khartoum in July 2011.

South Sudan enjoyed tremendous international goodwill and billions of dollars in financial support for development after decades of conflict with the north, but Kiir failed to stop corruption, meaning the country was looted rather than rebuilt under his leadership.

Large sums derived from oil revenues were misused in Kiir’s time. He admitted some of them in 2012 in a begging letter to 75 past and present officials asking them to return $ 4 billion (3.6 billion euros) in stolen funds.

– Back to war –

Meanwhile tensions rose between the leaders of the new nation, and in 2013 Kiir accused Machar – whom he ousted as vice president months ago – of plotting a coup against him, sparking an armed war.

The ensuing conflict was characterized by serious human rights abuses – ethnic massacres, the recruitment of child soldiers, mass rapes, sexual violence and sexual slavery, and attacks on civilians, UN aid workers and peacekeepers.

A UN report in January 2016 said there was “clear and convincing evidence” that Kiir and Machar had directed or known about most of the violence committed during the war.

Both leaders also got rich on the back of the conflict, according to the Sentry investigation team.

“President Kiir and his family have amassed a considerable amount of wealth – far exceeding what he could have earned in his official capacity – and parked a considerable amount of wealth outside South Sudan,” their annual report said. 2016.

Making Kiir and Machar even try to make peace has been a tedious slogan, for years since at one point he saw Pope Francis kissing the feet of both men during a stunning Vatican intervention in early 2019.

Despite ruling South Sudan since 2005, Kiir was directly elected only once in 2011, as the polls expected in 2015 did not take place due to fighting. An election scheduled for 2022 under another peace deal with Machar has been postponed to 2023.

He remains a mysterious and unstable leader, ruling in a fragile coalition with Machar, with whom mistrust rises as promised power-sharing arrangements under their latest pact fail to materialize.

“Even for his closest advisers, Kiir is often an enigma. He listens more than he speaks and can surprise his advisers by suddenly changing positions,” said ICG’s Boswell.

“Sometimes, he has served as a national conciliator, other times as a divider.”

