The new Minister of Railways orders the officials, the staff on duty to work in 2 shifts





Hours after taking office as the new Minister of Railways in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ashwini Vaishnaw ordered officials and staff in his office to work in two shifts. The first shift will start at 7am and end at 4pm while the second shift will start at 3pm and end at 12pm, an order from his office said Thursday. According to DJ Narain, ADG PR, Ministry of Railways, the order was issued only for MR cells (minister’s office) and not for private personnel or railways. “The Minister of Railways has directed that all the offices and staff of the minister’s office work in two shifts, ie 7:00 – 16:00 and 15:00 – 12:00 midnight with immediate effect,” Narain said. “It’s for the officers in the MR cell just as it is written in the note and it means–” Miles go before we go to sleep ..! “So much needs to be done and every minute counts for the Railways in a mission way. It means the minister’s office, not the private, the railway staff,” he added. After taking over, the new Minister had said that the Railways are a key part of Prime Minister Modi’s vision and he will work to make the vision a reality. “His (PM Modi) vision for railways is to transform people’s lives, so that everyone – the common man, the farmers, the poor – gets the benefits of the railways. I will work for that vision,” Vaishnaw said. A former IAS officer, Vaishnaw has been appointed Minister of Railways, Minister of Communications and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. The Ministry of Railways was formerly under Piyush Goyal who was in charge of the Ministries of Trade and Industry; Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles. The 50-year-old also replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad, as Minister of Communications and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. The first time the Minister has an MBA from Wharton School, Pennysylvania University and MTech from IIT Kanpur. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

