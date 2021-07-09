S&M International Trading Sompo Expands Multinational Capabilities By Creating … | tidings





PEMBROKE, Bermuda, July 8, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and victim insurance and reinsurance, announced today that its Commercial Property and Coincidence (P&C) segment has expanded. its globe product capabilities with the formation of Sompo Global Risk Solutions (GRS) Asia-Pacific, a new Singapore-based team to serve selected industries in Asian markets through designated intermediaries. The creation of Sompo GRS Asia-Pacific is the latest move by Sompo Internationals P&C Commercial segment to rapidly expand its global reach and strengthen its ability to serve an increasingly national customer base. The move is part of the wider segment focus on achieving profitable growth by leveraging Sompo Internationals’s extensive global network reach to expand into new products and new geographies. The expansion also supports the strong and dynamic growth of Sompo GRS, which has traditionally offered comprehensive multi-line capabilities through a network of intermediaries designated for companies operating in the US, Mexico and Europe. Given the well-established Sompos brand and global network in the region, the Asia-Pacific market represents an exciting opportunity for us to execute our trade line strategy in support of the recently announced Sompos Medium Term Management Plan, explains Chris Gallagher, CEO of Sompo International P&C Commercial. By exporting the power of our in-line servicing capabilities and signature expertise across the wider Sompo network, we will continue to increase our global relevance to our clients, including the industry verticals served by Sompo Global Risk Solutions. Led by Trey Martino, Head of Sompo GRS Asia-Pacific, which will be based in Singapore, the new team will target accounts in financial institutions, hospitality, life sciences, professional services, real estate and technology industries in the whole region. Including dedicated signature teams, signature services, product development, actuaries, claims and risk control specialists, Sompo GRS Asia-Pacific will offer commercial property, primary and surplus accidents, umbrella, motorcycle, worker compensation / employer responsibilities and environmental coverage, as well as parametric products where available to clients based in or with operations in the region. Initially, Sompo GRS Asia-Pacific will seek to write business and offer its white glove service model in China, India, Japan (Sompo GRS customers only), Macao, Hong Kong and Singapore. After that, Sompo GRS Asia-Pacific ultimately aims to serve additional countries throughout the region. Mr. Michael Chang, CEO of Sompo Global Risk Solutions commented, Our vertical integrated industry model has provided Sompo GRS a strong foundation for growing a momentum driven foundation we have established in the US, Mexico and Europe. Our expansion in Asia strengthens our position to meet the risk management needs of clients with exposures in key Asian markets as we build on Sompo Internationals’s strong position in the region. It also enables Sompo GRS to deepen our relationships with our mediated partners in Asia and bring our white-glove service model and holistic risk management approach to companies based and operating in the region. Mr. Daniel Neo, CEO, Sompo Holdings (Asia) shared, the Sompo International brand is respected and widely recognized in Asia as a reliable provider of personal lines and commercial insurance. The launch of Sompo GRS in Asia builds on our established brand presence and expands our ability to serve commercial customers with a comprehensive range of risk management services and multi-line capabilities. About Sompo International Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a Bermuda-based global specialty property and victim insurance and reinsurance provider. Sompo International Companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business includes one of the largest property and victim insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. Sompo International is a company driven by its core values, a carrier that promises, trusts and commits to defend at the center of everything it does. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by A + (Superior) ratings from AM Best (size XV category) and A + (Strong) from Standard and Poors in our main operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com Contact Sompo International Cara Gallagher SVP, Marketing & Communication Phone: + 1 917 421 4973 Email: [email protected] Sompo Holdings (Asia) Candida Lee Branding & CX Lead, Asia Pacific Telephone: +65 8318 7805 Email: [email protected]

