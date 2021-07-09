Matthews International Announces Profit Release and Third Conference Fiscal Quarter 2021 :: Matthews International Corporation (MATW)





PITTSBURGH, 8 July 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Matthews International Corporation (Nasdaq GSM: MATW) today announced plans to release third quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings results as the market closes on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The company will host a conference call and online broadcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its prospects. Participants in the call will be Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and CEO, and Steven F. Nicola, Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session will follow. Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call Friday, 30 July 2021 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Phones: 201-689-8471 Online streaming and accompanying introductory presentation: www.matw.com Once available after the call, a call transcript will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Companies website at www.matw.com. About Matthews International Corporation Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of brand solutions, storage products and industrial technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands and provide value. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, coffins, and cremation equipment, primarily to cemeteries and funeral home clients that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures and distributes industrial marking, coding and automation technologies and solutions. The company has approximately 11,000 employees in more than 25 countries on six continents that are committed to providing the highest quality products and services. Matthews International Corporation

Corporate office

Two NorthShore Centers

Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851

Phones: (412) 442-8200 Contact: Steven F. Nicola William D. Wilson Senior Financial Officer Senior Director and the secretary Corporate development Source: Matthews International Corporation

