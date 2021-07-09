Deep Dive Dubai: The deepest pool in the world is now open





With a dizzying depth of 60 meters (196 feet), swimming pool, new part Deep Diving Dubai tow – has stolen the record from Deepspot of Poland , which has a depth of over 45 meters. The Deep Dive Dubai is filled with 14 million liters of fresh water – the volume of six Olympic-sized pools – and is at least four times larger than any other pool in the world. Guinness gave it “ The deepest swimming pool “title on June 27. The water temperature is maintained at 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), a comfortable temperature for wearing a thin cloth or swimsuit. The facility offers both diving and free diving. Deep Diving Dubai A drowned city and an underwater movie studio The indoor pool is housed inside a 1,500-square-foot oyster-shaped structure, a milestone in the UAE’s history as a nation of pearl diving. But the biggest star of Deep Dive Dubai is without a doubt the underwater city of the pool. Divers can explore the city’s sunken “abandoned” apartments and play underwater pool at the Arcade. The latest lighting and sound systems have been placed inside the pool to create different atmospheres. The pool also doubles as an underwater movie studio – the largest of its kind in the region. A media editing room is available near the facility. Deep Dive Dubai offers courses for both beginners and certified divers. Divers can also explore the pool and underwater town themselves after a tour with one of the on-site diving guides. About 56 cameras have been installed around the pool to ensure the safety of divers in every corner. It also has the region’s most advanced hyperbaric chamber – with a capacity of 12 people – in an emergency. “There are plenty of diving pools in the world that are deep, but this is much more interesting,” Deep Dive Dubai director Jarrod Jablonski told CNN. “Not only deeper and bigger at night, but the effect of the drowned city makes it the next world order. “There are so many things that it is not fair to call it a pool.” Have you really played foosball if you have never played underwater? Deep Diving Dubai Do not visit the top of Burj Khalifa right after Deep Dive Dubai The diving complex also has a restaurant equipped with large windows and TV screens, allowing family and non-diving friends to watch from the dry ground. And in case you forget how deep the pool is, Deep Dive Dubai has posted an announcement on its website for those planning to visit the city’s famous Burj Khalifa afterwards. “Do not visit the top of the skyscraper after diving,” she says. “After each dive, it is recommended to wait 18-24 hours before climbing higher than 300 meters (1,000 feet). However, there is no risk in diving after visiting the tallest building in the world.”

