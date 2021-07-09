Mumbai Airport recorded a 60% increase in passenger traffic in June





As Maharashtra eased restrictions, Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recorded a nearly 60 percent increase in passenger traffic in June 2021 compared to the previous month. A spokesman called it a “cap on CSMIA efforts as well as passenger confidence” in airport-approved security protocols and procedures. CSMIA said in the first six months of the year, it accommodated approximately 72,61,158 passengers and 77,797 flights across domestic and international destinations. Most international travelers using the airport traveled to Dubai. The destination witnessed the highest traffic of over 2,13,770 passengers to and from CSMIA. This was followed by Newark with over 88,010, and Heathrow with 75,470 passengers. Similarly, among domestic destinations, the Delhi sector saw the highest movements with over 9,46,890 passengers, followed by Goa with 5,42,350 and Bengaluru with 4,32,180 passengers. “In the wake of the second wave of pandemics in the country, the airport witnessed an increase of approximately 60 percent in passenger traffic during June 2021 compared to May 2021. CSMIA also saw the addition of new destination lines to destinations such as Darbhanga, Adampur and Calaburagi among others as well as international destinations like Batam, Armenia, Miami and Houston to name a few, “the airport said in a statement. CSMIA has established over 30 counters of testing equipment in Terminal 2, located for international and domestic passengers. For passengers who want a faster Covid-19 test result, CSMIA also has a fast test facility that provides fast and accurate diagnosis in 13 minutes.

