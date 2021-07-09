South Sudan: War and famine scar the youngest country in the world

Paris (AFP)

South Sudan, which marks a decade of independence on Friday, is the youngest country in the world and also one of the poorest, maimed by a devastating civil war that has left tens of thousands dead.

– The youngest country in the world –

South Sudan declared its independence from Sudan in July 2011 following a referendum that saw nearly 99 percent of the vote in favor of secession.

The vote followed two civil wars waged by rebels in southern Sudan, mostly Christian and animist, against the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum. Millions of people died.

A peace agreement was signed in 2005 by the government and southern rebels. He excluded the south from Islamic Sharia law and gave it six years of self-government before the independence referendum.

Salva Kiir was sworn in as the country’s first president with Riek Machar as his deputy.

– Another civil war –

Kiir and Machar were on the same side in the struggle for independence from Khartoum, but ethnic and political rivalries drove them away.

Tensions erupted when Machar – from the country’s second largest ethnic group, the Nuer – was ousted as vice president in 2013.

Kiir, by most Dinka people, later accused him of undertaking a failed coup.

By December 2013 the country had entered a civil war marked by ethnic massacres, widespread rape, recruitment of child soldiers and other forms of brutality.

Under a 2015 peace deal, Machar was reinstated as vice president. But the fighting started again and he and his forces withdrew.

The two enemies met in June 2018 and a new peace agreement was agreed in September with the aim of setting up a government of national unity. She was pushed twice.

More than 380,000 people have died in the recent war, half due to illness and lack of access to health care.

About four million have been forced to flee their homes.

The United Nations has accused government forces and other armed groups of “deliberately starving” civilians by denying access to aid and displacement of communities.

Ongoing violence has made South Sudan one of the most dangerous countries in the world for aid workers, with four killed in the past month.

– Poverty and locusts –

Four in five of South Sudan’s 11 million people live in “absolute poverty,” according to the 2018 World Bank.

More than 60 percent of the population faces severe hunger from the combined effects of war, drought and flood.

Adding to their concerns, herds of desert shrimp have continually plagued the country.

Such a dire circumstance placed South Sudan 185 out of 189 countries on the UN Human Development Index.

– Economy in ruins –

Oil production – from which South Sudan brought 98 percent of its revenue to independence – accounts for almost all of its exports and more than 40 percent of GNP, according to the World Bank.

Since the 2018 peace deal, crude oil production has grown to almost half of what it was before the war.

While GDP growth was projected to jump to 7.9 percent last year, the coronavirus and persistent instability slowed it down, although inflation has dropped significantly from its 170 percent peak in 2019.

South Sudan is also hampered by corruption, according to Transparency International, ranking 178 out of 180 in its index.

– Swamps and savannas –

South Sudan is home to a rich variety of wildlife, including antelopes, elephants, giraffes and lions, and the largest savannah ecosystem in the East African region.

A vast area known as Sudd is the largest wetland region in the world and is home to hundreds of species of birds and groups of papyrus fields and aquatic plants.

