International
South Sudan: War and famine scar the youngest country in the world
Issued on: Modified:
Paris (AFP)
South Sudan, which marks a decade of independence on Friday, is the youngest country in the world and also one of the poorest, maimed by a devastating civil war that has left tens of thousands dead.
– The youngest country in the world –
South Sudan declared its independence from Sudan in July 2011 following a referendum that saw nearly 99 percent of the vote in favor of secession.
The vote followed two civil wars waged by rebels in southern Sudan, mostly Christian and animist, against the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum. Millions of people died.
A peace agreement was signed in 2005 by the government and southern rebels. He excluded the south from Islamic Sharia law and gave it six years of self-government before the independence referendum.
Salva Kiir was sworn in as the country’s first president with Riek Machar as his deputy.
– Another civil war –
Kiir and Machar were on the same side in the struggle for independence from Khartoum, but ethnic and political rivalries drove them away.
Tensions erupted when Machar – from the country’s second largest ethnic group, the Nuer – was ousted as vice president in 2013.
Kiir, by most Dinka people, later accused him of undertaking a failed coup.
By December 2013 the country had entered a civil war marked by ethnic massacres, widespread rape, recruitment of child soldiers and other forms of brutality.
# foto1
Under a 2015 peace deal, Machar was reinstated as vice president. But the fighting started again and he and his forces withdrew.
The two enemies met in June 2018 and a new peace agreement was agreed in September with the aim of setting up a government of national unity. She was pushed twice.
More than 380,000 people have died in the recent war, half due to illness and lack of access to health care.
About four million have been forced to flee their homes.
The United Nations has accused government forces and other armed groups of “deliberately starving” civilians by denying access to aid and displacement of communities.
Ongoing violence has made South Sudan one of the most dangerous countries in the world for aid workers, with four killed in the past month.
– Poverty and locusts –
Four in five of South Sudan’s 11 million people live in “absolute poverty,” according to the 2018 World Bank.
More than 60 percent of the population faces severe hunger from the combined effects of war, drought and flood.
Adding to their concerns, herds of desert shrimp have continually plagued the country.
Such a dire circumstance placed South Sudan 185 out of 189 countries on the UN Human Development Index.
– Economy in ruins –
Oil production – from which South Sudan brought 98 percent of its revenue to independence – accounts for almost all of its exports and more than 40 percent of GNP, according to the World Bank.
Since the 2018 peace deal, crude oil production has grown to almost half of what it was before the war.
While GDP growth was projected to jump to 7.9 percent last year, the coronavirus and persistent instability slowed it down, although inflation has dropped significantly from its 170 percent peak in 2019.
South Sudan is also hampered by corruption, according to Transparency International, ranking 178 out of 180 in its index.
– Swamps and savannas –
South Sudan is home to a rich variety of wildlife, including antelopes, elephants, giraffes and lions, and the largest savannah ecosystem in the East African region.
# foto2
A vast area known as Sudd is the largest wetland region in the world and is home to hundreds of species of birds and groups of papyrus fields and aquatic plants.
2021 AFP
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210709-south-sudan-war-and-hunger-scar-world-s-newest-country
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]