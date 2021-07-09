Hannity: Biden is portraying weakness on the world stage





Fox News CEO Sean Hannity slammed the Biden administration for portraying weakness in the face of America’s foreign opponents Thursday in “Hannity.” While discussing the executions of the president’s chaotic policies, Hannity quoted a poll by the Trafalgar Group and the States Convention which he presented earlier this week that claimed that many Americans do not believe Biden is in charge. “This administration is developing much faster than we expected and worst of all no one knows who is in charge. As we told you earlier this week, 57% of Americans now see what we’ve been talking about. “street, 58% of Independents and even a third of Democrats see it. And so do America ‘s enemies,” Hannity said. Hannity says the president “definitely is not” directing the show and delivered his last scrambled speech. “Today again he tried to speak during his only publicly planned event,” Hannity said. “As I said earlier this week, I honestly can no longer laugh, I can not joke about Biden’s cognitive battles. Everyone can see that he is in really bad shape. Our allies see him, our enemies “They see it. Most of the American people now, they’re seeing it, and it’s completely dangerous.” GREAT TECHNICAL HANNITY SLAMS P CR CENSORSHIP: If they can do it to the President, they can do it to you Hannity went on to argue that Biden’s leadership may be cause for concern when it comes to our foreign opponents. Recently, Russia-based hackers have attacked U.S. industries, and China continues to increase its threats against Taiwan and America. Now, the Biden administration is planning to withdraw from Afghanistan leaving many worried that the Taliban will immediately take full control Hannity said, “Biden is being steamed by America’s enemies. None of these hostile actors fear or respect Joe Biden, nor the Taliban.” When discussing administration messages about withdrawing from Afghanistan, Hannity slammed White House press secretary Jen Psaki for “not bothering” to lend to American troops and said she needed to apologize. CLICK HERE TG GET THE Fox News APPLICATION “She said there would be no celebration for the troops coming home because the war had not been won militarily,” Hannity said. “If this war is lost, there is only one reason and that is a political culprit Joe, your boss and company. Militarily, the brave men and women who fought in Afghanistan and destroyed al Qaeda and fought heroically to maintain order in a failed state. for two decades. ” “Whoever is in charge at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, whoever you are, you are doing a pretty awful job, and tonight the American people are suffering at all levels tonight as a result.”

