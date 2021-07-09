Blockages are tightening in Seoul and Sydney as the Delta Covid-19 variant grows





Seoul will increase its distancing measures to its highest level ever to counter rising Covid-19 numbers, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a news conference Friday with the Seoul Metropolitan Area to enter the distance level 4 for two weeks starting Monday.

In South Korea’s four-tier social distance system, tier 4 is the strongest. The Seoul Metropolitan Area, with a population of 25 million people, had been below level 2 distance, which stopped more than four people from gathering and eating in restaurants after 10pm.

The new measure will ban private meetings of more than two people after 6pm, including restaurants, in addition to current restrictions. Most public events, including exhibitions and gatherings will be banned and weddings and funerals can only be attended by family members.

“Since this is the highest measure of distance, we have no place to go,” Kim said, urging the public to refrain from Friday’s meeting.

Seoul and surrounding schools will switch to online classes from next Wednesday, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae told a news conference. Schools will stay online until the summer holidays, which start in a week or two for schools, Yoo said. This applies to kindergartens, primary, secondary and high schools, as well as special education schools. South Korea reported 1,316 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the largest single increase yet, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). Of those, 1,236 of the cases were broadcast locally and 78% of them were found in the Seoul Metropolitan Area, the KDCA said. In total, South Korea has reported a total of 165,344 cases and 2,036 deaths since the pandemic began. KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said on Thursday that the number of Delta variant infections is steadily increasing and there is a possibility that it will become the dominant type in August. “Cases are increasing among people in their 20s and 30s who are more active and tend to be asymptomatic or have only light symptoms,” Jeong said. Sydney tightens blockade On the same day, Sydney announced that it would strengthen its Covid-19 defense measures as the spread of the Delta variant gathers pace in the city. From Friday, people in Sydney can only buy essentials, are not allowed to exercise in groups of more than two, and can not leave a 10-mile radius from their homes unless absolutely necessary. The blockade, which began on June 26, will last at least July 16. A total of 44 new Covid-19 cases were registered in New South Wales in the 24 hours to 8 p.m., New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told a news conference Friday. Berejiklian said only 9% of people in New South Wales were fully vaccinated, below the national figure of 10.18% of people over the age of 16. “Do not think that the New South Wales government thinks we can live with this (virus) when our vaccination rate is only at 9%,” she said. “Because if we choose to live with this while vaccination rates are at 9%, we will see thousands upon thousands of hospitalizations and deaths.” The number of people estimated to be close contacts of a Covid-19 case is now at 14,000, up from 7,000 on Thursday, according to NSW Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant.

