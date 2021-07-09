New video surfaces of the Mexican president’s brother taking piles of money





MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A Mexican media outlet aired Thursday video of a brother of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador taking money a few years ago, shortly before a national vote in which the now-ruling party was running in its elections first. Photo Photo: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a commemoration on the third anniversary of his presidential election victory at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico July 1, 2021. REUTERS / Edgard Garrido The new video marks the second time a president’s brother can be seen accepting large sums of money, a few years before Lopez Obrador went on to win a landslide victory in the 2018 presidential election with a promise to root out rampant corruption. In the video released late Thursday by the Mexican Latinus press, Martin Jesus Lopez Obrador can be seen taking an envelope filled with a large pile of bills, which a narrator says amounted to 150,000 pesos ($ 7,500) and were part of of a recurring payment group. According to Latinus, the video was filmed in 2015 just before the election in which Lopez Obrador’s newly formed Morena party was running in its first election. Latinus added that the money was never reported to election authorities by Morena, and could constitute a breach of campaign finance. The man in the video who gives the younger brother to the presidents is David Leon, a political operative who served as Lopez Obrador’s adviser before running Mexico’s civil defense agency. He resigned from the government last August. The president’s spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Leon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Martin Jesus Lopez Obrador could not be contacted immediately for comment. Leon was also filmed giving another Lopez Obrador brother – Pio Lopez Obrador – the money in separate videos published by Latinus last year. The president at the time said the cash came from legal contributions from his supporters and was used for the 2015 election. He denied the payments were corruption, but called on the attorney general’s office to investigate. In response to videos released last year, Leon said that from 2013 to 2018 he worked as a consultant rather than a public servant, adding that he supported the Lopez Obradors political movement by raising funds among celebrities to hold rallies and activities. others. ($ 1 = 19.9947 Mexican pesos) Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Sharay Angulo; Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/mexico-politics/new-video-surfaces-of-mexican-presidents-brother-taking-stacks-of-cash-idUSL2N2OL056 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos