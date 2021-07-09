Bulgaria is in the throes of a corruption-ridden Borisov era

For more than a decade, Nikolay Hadjigenov has defended the victims of what he says is malicious prosecution and wrongful arrest by Bulgarian law enforcement authorities.

“They do not protect the citizens. They are just defending the government, ”said the criminal defense lawyer and civil activist from his close office in central Sofia. “We need to change that.”

In this Sunday’s election, Hadjigenov hopes this is exactly what will happen. Opinion polls suggest Boyko Borisov, the conservative leader who has ruled Bulgaria for most of the past 12 years, will be sent into opposition and the ruling parties will lose control of their power.

“All parties in Bulgaria are corrupt. “They are just in it to take power and make money,” Hadjigenov said.

The lawyer is standing for parliament for Stand Up! Thugs Out !, one of three anti-establishment protest parties competing this weekend. The vote is likely to mark the end of the Borisov era, a period in which critics say the former nightclub brawler allowed corruption to flourish.

“It is highly unlikely that Boyko Borisov will be able to form a government after this election,” said Maria Popova, an assistant professor at McGill University. “I think he was made for it.”

In an interview with the Financial Times, Borisov, a former bodyguard of communist dictator Todor Zhivkov, appeared to be resigning in a spell in opposition.

He ousted his opponents after the communists spy on mafia interests trying to “steal elections or manipulate results”. However, he also dismissed any loss as an opportunity to refresh, regroup – and return to power when his offspring falter.

“I believe that in two, three months they will have a total failure in their government,” he said.

Borisov’s GERB party, which is head-to-head with its nearest poll rival, could continue to lead the vote. Even so, it seems unlikely to be able to form a stable coalition with each of the established parties, the Socialists and the Turkish MRP minority, which have refused to work with it. This makes this weekend a possible turning point for Bulgaria.

“After so many years of this very consolidated regime, it really feels like [we are] getting rid of the status quo, “said Vessela Tcherneva of the European Council on Foreign Relations in Sofia. “But it may take time to play.”

Borisov oversaw a period of moderate economic growth in the EU’s poorest country, where Russia and Turkey are fighting for influence. As a member of the powerful center-right EU party, the European People’s Party, and a staunch ally of Germany’s Angela Merkel, he also retained EU funds flowing from Brussels, despite Bulgaria’s grafting and mismanagement.

“The level of corruption here is quite impressive,” said Ivan Krastev, chairman of the Center for Liberal Strategies. “It’s not just about greed. It has to do with power. ”

Boyko Borisov, right, poses with a supporter during the election campaign © Nikolay Doychinov / AFP via Getty Images

Last year, outrage over corruption erupted after photos surfaced that appeared to show a € 500 pistol and banknote at the prime minister’s booth. Borisov said the photos were doctoral, but the anti-government protests lasted several months.

Borisov denies allegations that he oversaw rampant corruption and told the FT his government had been “too disciplined” in spending EU money and tight on smuggling.

But public opinion has continued to fluctuate against him and his party. An interim administration, installed after an endless general election in April, has won public support by exposing corruption and firing officials who made it possible.

Daniel Mitov, GERB deputy chairman, also told the FT that the party “should have been more active in judicial reform” and that Bulgaria’s prosecuting authorities still had their “problematic” communist-era structure. “We have neglected this,” he said.

Stressing that inaction, the US last month imposed sanctions on two Bulgarian businessmen and a security official for their involvement in corruption.

“There has been a general change in mood and GERB has become toxic,” Tcherneva said.

Bulgaria has a record of sudden political changes sparked by public anger over grafting, voting twice since the end of communism to “throw donkeys and vote for newcomers”, Popova said.

In 2001, voters backed a government led by Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, who ruled before World War II as Tsar and is officially known as King Simeon II. In 2009, it was Borisov who triumphed against the Socialists on a platform of law and order.

But this time there is no visible opposition leader, and the protest parties may try to form a functioning coalition without the support of established parties they claim to curse.

The largest protest party, There is such a nation, is affiliated with GERB in polls and may emerge victorious. It is directed by Slavi Trifonov, a well-known TV presenter and singer. But he is not standing in the election and is believed to be in poor health. His policies are also unclear and his parliamentary candidates largely unknown.

“Once those people are elected, who knows how they will act,” said Hristo Ivanov, one of the leaders of Democratic Bulgaria, a reformist party backed by urban liberals. “It’s a black box.”

Ivanov’s own party has the clearest agenda: justice reform. But he also predicts an unstable reformist government, at best: “If we are lucky we will have a small majority to govern. There is no guarantee that it will be sustainable. ”

For Hadzhigenov, Bulgarians can hardly wait for another political savior to take power and save the country; opposition forces must work together. “My dream is to kill corruption,” he said, pointing to the cases of his defendants. “It’s a bloody war and we need fighters.”