NUJP launches emergency fund for media workers in honor of former mayor Nonoy Espina





Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) – 9 July 2021 – 11:38 am

MANILA, Philippines – The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has launched an emergency fund for media workers in honor of their former president Nonoy Espina. The journalists’ union said Espina’s family says they want to channel all “abuloy” or donations for his funeral to a fund that will help media workers whose welfare ended with the NUJP chairman. “Today, NUJP officially announces the Nonoy Espina Emergency Fund for Media Workers in honor of its former chairman,” NUJP said in a statement late Thursday night. Espina Inday’s sister and other journalist Espina-Varona on a separate Facebook page noted that “so many colleagues live in precarious economic conditions, without a mandate and often, with few social benefits.” “Let us strengthen our ranks to fight for better wages and working conditions. But let Nonoy turn us on to do the practical thing. “Ambag ambag tayo para sa kapatirang mamamamahayag,” Varona added, partly in Filipino. NUJP said its survey in March 2021 showed that 15% of the more than 200 journalists surveyed across the country receive P5,000 and below per month, while 19% have a monthly salary ranging from P5,000 to P10 , 000. “The pandemic has further exposed the economic weaknesses of journalists and media workers, with many being unable to afford medical treatment when they fall ill,” he added. Espina passed away Wednesday night due to liver cancer. He served as chairman of NUJP, the union he helped build, for three years and had just handed over leadership to a new group of officers in early 2021. The journalists’ union reminded Espina that he was always compassionate and caring about his media colleagues, especially those in the communities – that, even when they started a fundraiser for him in June, he had already told him he did not want this take advantage of him only as many other colleagues need. NUJP chairman Jonathan de Santos said setting up the emergency fund is a great way to honor their former leader and continue his advocacy to care for their colleagues. “Even if it sometimes seems like we’re just working together, it ‘s still a big deal and we’re ready to do it for each other,” De Santos added. Instructions for the fund will be issued in the following days, meanwhile, donations can be sent to the following accounts: Account Name: National Union of Journalists of the Philippines

Account number: 007-229-50756-3

Branch: Metrobank Kamuning

SWIFT code: MBTCPHMM

Bank address: Metrobank Plaza Building, Sen. Avenue Gil J. Puyat, Makati, Metro Manila

Account number: 007-229-50756-3 Branch: Metrobank Kamuning SWIFT code: MBTCPHMM Bank address: Metrobank Plaza Building, Sen. Avenue Gil J. Puyat, Makati, Metro Manila Jhoanna Paola Ballaran

GCash / Paymaya

09617626684

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2021/07/09/2111317/nujp-launches-emergency-fund-media-workers-honor-ex-chair-nonoy-espina The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]te: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos