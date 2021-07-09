One of China’s stray elephants returns to the reserve





An Asian male elephant that had been separated from a herd wandering in Southwest China for more than a year has calmed down and returned to its nature reserve

Beijing – A member of a group of elephants that left a nature reserve and wandered near cities in southwest China has calmed down and returned to the reserves after leaving the herd. Elephants attracted attention across the country after leaving the reserve in Yunnan province last year and walking more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) north. They reached the outskirts of Kunming, a large city, before returning back south, but are still far from the reserve. A single male elephant that left the herd more than a month ago was captured Wednesday near Yuxi City and sent back to the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, about 280 kilometers (175 miles) away, according to the government. The 10-year-old, 1.8-ton elephant had been standing near populated areas since Monday, prompting the decision to send it back to reserves to reduce risk to the public. The elephant was calmed by an arrow, placed in a cage and taken home by truck, the government newspaper China Daily reported. It looks healthy and there were no injuries, the Yunnan government said in a post on social media. While an Asian elephant that is only 10 years old will face unpredictable difficulties for survival, said Chen Mingyong, an elephant expert at Yunnan University, in a government statement. The herd was 16 elephants when it left the reserve. Two came back on their own and a baby was born while walking. Authorities say the remaining group of six females and three adult males, two juveniles and three calves appear to be healthy. More than 200 people with 20 drones and dozens of vehicles are chasing the elephants. Authorities have closed the roads to allow them to cross and told residents to stay inside if they walk through the villages. Tons of foods are used to lure them away from populated areas. State TV carries updates on elephants several times a day and they are among the popular topics on social media. The topic #The only elephant was caught and returned home # on the microblogging service Sina Weibo was viewed more than 15.8 million times on Wednesday and Thursday. A review of the video clips posted online by the Communist Party newspaper, the Daily Daily, was republished 1,200 times. Elephants have damaged crops, but no injuries have been reported. As of June 28, residents reported losses of 6 million yuan ($ 950,000), according to the Office of the Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission of China Yunnan.

