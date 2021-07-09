New report: Increased acceptance of vaccines in SA





There has been an increase in vaccine acceptance in South Africa since February.

53% of people who are hesitant about vaccines said they considered Covid-19 vaccines “harmful and unsafe”.

SA could have administered 1.3 million more vaccines if the weekend vaccines had been carried out. Vaccine acceptance has increased from 71% in February 2021 to 76% in May 2021, according to the latest National Revenue Dynamics Survey (NIDS) – Rapid Coronavirus Survey (CRAM). The latest NIDS-CRAM (“wave 5”) was released on Thursday. The survey focused on vaccines, hunger, education, employment, gender and mental health. Wave 5 took place from April 6 to May 11, 2021 with 4,996 participants. Increase vaccine acceptance The fifth wave report has revealed that many previously reluctant people are now accepting Covid-19 vaccines. Half of those who were hesitant about vaccines in the previous NIDS-CRAM waves have now changed their minds and are ready to be vaccinated. Between April and May 2021, two-thirds of survey participants agreed with the statement “If a vaccine for Covid-19 were available, I would do it.” It is an increase from 55% to 64%. Vaccine concerns As part of the second phase of the vaccination program site, registration was opened to people over the age of 60. The survey found that 78% of people in this age group were willing to get the Covid-19 vaccine, but evidence from the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) shows that after more than two months, registrations of people over 60 were much lower than their stated willingness to be vaccinated in surveys. Limpopo is the only province where the number of registrations is close to the survey number – by 77%. The survey found that 53% of people reluctant to get vaccines considered Covid-19 vaccines to be “harmful and unsafe”, while 22% said “no” and 25% said they did not know. Weekends slow down vaccination Currently, public vaccination sites are closed on weekends. The survey found that this has slowed down South Africa’s vaccination program. “The latest data show that 163,000 doses were administered on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, while on Sunday, July 4, only 6,609 doses were administered. “This means that weekend vaccinations are only 4% of vaccination rates during the day of the week,” the report said. “If you add all these possible vaccines and look at the vaccination rates on Monday and Friday and intervene, it means that we have administered 1.3 million fewer vaccines than we would have been able to do if we had vaccinated on the weekends. “Says NIDS-CRAM co-investigator Nic Spaull. The researchers added that vaccinations over the weekend may also be much more convenient for workers than day-to-day vaccinations. * For more Covid-19 research, science and news, click here. You can also subscribe to our Daily Doses newspaper here. LOOK | Recognition: Vaccines – Have they been successful over the years? READ | Low hospitalization rate in England indicates that vaccines are protecting people from the Delta variant



