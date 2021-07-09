International
Lost International Folk Arts Market Opens In Santa Fe | Local News
The Santa Fe International Folk Arts Market has been a major event on the Mohamed El Maouloud Ag Hamids calendar for the past six years.
The 2021 market, which launched on Thursday, is particularly important, he said.
As the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe last year, organizers of the Folk Arts Market and other major cultural events in the city were forced to cancel in the summer of 2020. Hamid and members of his 150-member collective located in Mali, the Timidwa Association, were deprived of one of their greatest financial opportunities. Now, as the pandemic faded and New Mexico fully reopened for business, the Mali collective and other groups of popular artists from around the world were eager to gather on Hill Hill.
Art is very important for our survival, said Hamid. The market is very profitable. Helpful is useful for artists, useful to the community especially in West Africa, where we are coming from.
The 17th annual International Folk Arts Market brought over 120 artists from 50 countries to the Milner Plaza on Hill Hill with some major changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, the market will take place for a few days in a two-week time frame rather than a busy weekend. The first week opened to the public on Thursday, while the second week runs from July 14-18.
The number of attendees has also decreased. Instead of a sea of people flooding Museum Hill for a typical weekend market, guests should enter groups of 200 at two-hour intervals to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading.
A typical market attracts close to 20,000 visitors in two days. Organizers expect the current market to pull in about half that number.
Organizers also decided to drop an opening day parade and install a COVID-19 protocol battery from the State Department of Health, including mandatory masking, social distance, and cashless purchases.
Juan Gonzalez, representing Colombian-based jute woven carpet maker Marlen Pacheco, said while the market is not as bombastic as in previous years, the weakened festival is the first market the brand has participated in more than one vit.
For us, it is very significant, said Gonzalez. That means a lot. It used to mean a lot, but it means more to us because of the conditions.
Puja Bhargava Kamath runs the Indian jewelry brand Lai, showcasing the works of a handful of traditional artists in India. The business was set to enter the market for the first time last year.
The cancellation was a severe blow to Lai and the families who partner with the company.
Kamath said the festival represents an opportunity for some of the local artists to build their businesses and design styles and models that work best for Western audiences.
The fiscal impact on some of the families is huge, she added.
Melissa Mann, director of festivals and foreign affairs, said while the event may have been smaller than in previous years, organizers were happy to bring the event back to Santa Fe.
Last year, artists’ items were put up for auction at a virtual auction and holiday market.
Because of COVID, we have a lot of added responsibilities, Mann said. We tried to take a very conservative approach, which is why you see the smallest trace of controlled entry. After a year and a half for artists who had no way out, no tourism in their country, we feel really responsible for making something happen.
Some of the market artists make 80 per cent to 90 per cent of their annual income during the event, she said. The 2019 event saw $ 3.1 million in sales.
When you think of the communities where some of the artists come from, Mann said, paying school fees, washers and dryers they thought they would never have or simple equipment. Its cooperatives that then distributed the wealth to a group of 100 or 200, especially women. Big big.
Organizers were concerned about how much their volunteers could afford 800 this year, compared to about 2,200 in a normal year, and whether artists would be able to attend.
She said she had heard from some artists who could not afford to buy materials to make their own art during the pandemic.
We have artists where getting to an airport is challenging, Mann said. They had typhoons, earthquakes, uprisings. The story that really comes to me is the resilience of the artists.
The Folk Arts Market lowered artist booth fees from $ 600 to $ 300 and covered airfare and hotel costs for 30 of them. Participating artists also received free meals.
Christus St. Regional Medical Center Vincent will provide the COVID-19 vaccine to approximately 100 artists on Monday and July 19th.
Mann said some of the artists tested positive for COVID-19 before they arrived, while others are still in the testing process.
Volunteers and the support network of markets gathered around artists who could not attend to make sure someone was at their booth, selling their work, she said.
These are people who are taking a week to 20 days to make sure these artists gain that economic value, Mann said.
So when those artists could not reach the door, the community gathered to make sure someone was selling their art. It’s really interesting.
