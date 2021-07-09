Proper hand washing: a step-by-step guide

Hand washing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of bacterial and viral diseases. Throughout the day, people’s hands accumulate germs and dirt from touching objects and other people. People can then transfer these substances to other people or become infected by touching their faces.

Regular hand washing can limit the transfer of germs, such as bacteria and viruses. However, many people do not wash their hands properly or for long enough to get rid of germs. In this article, we explain how to wash your hands and why it is so important.

Proper Hand Washing Step-by-step guide

For a more detailed hand washing guide, follow these steps:

Wet your hands with plenty of clean water.

Cover all surfaces of your hands with soap.

Rub your palms together to form a foam.

Rub the palm of one hand over the back of the other hand, making sure to clean between the fingers.

Repeat with the other hand.

Rub your palms again, and also rub again between your fingers.

Rub your back fingers with the opposite palm, intertwining your fingers as you do so.

Hold the thumb of one hand with the other hand and rotate your closed hand around the thumb to clean it. Repeat with the other finger and hand.

Rub the fingertips of one hand into the palm of the other hand. Repeat with the other hand.

If a clean nail brush is available, gently rub under the nails.

Rinse your hands with clean, running water.

Rinse your hands with clean, running water. Dry well, ideally with a disposable towel. Otherwise, let them air dry.

Use the towel (if you have one) to turn off the faucet and then throw it away.

The following tips can make hand washing easier and more effective:

Wash your hands regularly throughout the day. It is a good idea to wash your hands several times during the day. The main time for hand washing includes:

When they are visibly dirty

Before and after food preparation

Before eating

After using the bath

After changing the diaper

Once you have helped a child who has used the bathroom or toilet

Before inserting or removing contact lenses

Before touching the face

Before and after wound treatment

After coughing, sneezing or swelling of the nose

Before and after caring for someone who is ill

After touching an animal or its food or waste

After fertilizer treatment

Wash for at least 20 seconds

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds. In the absence of a timer, they suggest singing the song “Happy Birthday” twice while bathing.

Use water at any temperature

Research shows that different water temperatures do not have a significantly different effect on the amount of bacteria that hand washing removes. The thorough washing technique is what removes bacteria. However, warm water can be more pleasant than cold water, especially when you wash your hands for 20 seconds.

Use any type of soap

Regular soap and water are very effective in removing germs from the skin. It does not matter what kind of soap a person uses. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there is insufficient evidence to show that OTC antibacterial soaps are better at killing germs than regular soaps.

Encourage children to wash their hands

It is important for children to wash their hands regularly, especially after playing outside, treating pets, using the bathroom, and on other important occasions.

Adults should show children how to wash their hands properly and encourage them to sing “Happy Birthday” twice to make sure they clean their hands for an appropriate period of time.

Be careful when drying your hands

Germs are more easily transferred to and from wet hands, so people should always dry their hands after washing. How important is the way a person dries his hands. Research shows that both hot air dryers and cloth towels are less hygienic than disposable paper towels.

Hot air dryers, for example, can cause particles and microorganisms to become airborne. These microorganisms pollute the environment. As an alternative to disposable paper towels, a person can use a dry hand towel that is washed regularly at 140 o F. People should not share this towel with others.

Fight dry skin with hand cream

If frequent washing causes dry or chapped skin, it may help to use a moisturizing hand cream or lotion throughout the day. Cracked skin allows germs to enter the body through a surface that breaks down more easily. If dry, cracked or sore skin becomes a persistent problem, this may indicate that an individual is washing their hands a lot. They should discuss any concerns they have with a doctor.

Use hand cleaners if soap and water are not available.

While washing with soap and water is the best way to remove bacteria and viruses from your skin, these two things are not always available. For now, an alcohol-based hand cleanser containing at least 60% alcohol is an acceptable alternative.

How to use a hand cleanser

Place the recommended amount of gel in the palm of one hand.

Cover all surfaces of the hands and fingers.

Rub your hands together for about 20 seconds.

Keep in mind that hand cleansers do not destroy all kinds of germs and they will not remove dirt, grease and visible chemicals from the skin.