Haiti needs international support to investigate the assassination of President: Michalle Jean

The investigation into the assassination of the Haitian president will require international support because the country’s national police service has been infiltrated by criminal organizations, says former Canadian Governor General Michalle Jean.

“I think the police themselves, the national police themselves, have been infiltrated so much by … criminal organizations that it will take some help coming from an independent party, foreign support, to carry out this investigation,” Jean, i born in Haiti, told the CBC News NetworkPower and politicsThursday

There seems to be little evidence at this point that the attackers faced much resistance from Haiti President Jovenel Mose’s security team a detail that Jean said required investigation.

“Who in the country was capable of sponsoring and organizing such a criminal operation? Who really had enough influence to ensure that there would be no resistance from the security details on the scene?” Jean told host David Cochrane. “Because, really, nothing apparently stood in their way.”

When asked who he thought might have relied on the operation, Jean said he would not name any names.

“But let me tell you, it’s something incredible and it shows that some criminal organizations but also an incredible support were at work to organize this, definitely,” she said.

Haiti official defendant Mosewas was killed overnight Wednesday by a squad of highly trained gunmen, some speaking Spanish and English.

The majority of Haiti’s population speaks French or Haitian Creole.

President Jovenel Moise, in the center, walks with First Lady Martine Moise, left, and caretaker Prime Minister Claude Joseph, right, during a ceremony marking the 218th anniversary of the creation of the Haitian flag, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Tuesday. , 18 May 2021. (Joseph Odelyn / Associated Press)

Haiti Election Minister Mathias Pierre told the Associated Press on Thursday that two of the six people arrested in connection with the murder are Haitian Americans, one of whom reported a former bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Port-au-Prince.

Citing video footage the government says it possesses, Haiti’s ambassador to the United States told Reuters on Wednesday that the gunmen mistakenly identified themselves as agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

First Lady Martine Mosewas also shot and wounded in the attack. She was flown to Florida, where she is said to be in critical but stable condition. Their children are said to be safe.

‘Confidence erosion is total’

The assassination of Moses plunged the Caribbean country into chaos and uncertainty.

Inflation and gang violence had spiraled out of control under Moses. Mosehad has been ruling by decree for more than a year between corrupt delegations and a political dispute over the end of his presidential term indeed.

“The place is terrifying. You can understand how anxious the air is,” Jean said. “We are talking about a population that is completely drained, overcrowded. People have just been very patient.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Haitian President Jovenel Moise as he arrives for an official welcoming ceremony at the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, on June 9, 2018. (Christinne Muschi / Reuters)

Jean said Mosewas was a “president who put himself above the law” and was in “cahoots” with gangs.

After his assassination, Jean said, Haiti opposition parties and civil society organizations are facing “the urgent need to save the nation”.

“There has to be dialogue. Something that will actually bring a coalition government to hold elections based on the rule of law and democracy. And for that dialogue to happen, of course, allied countries that want to see democracy returned and better in Haiti should be there to facilitate this dialogue because it is so necessary, “Jean said.

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the killing on Wednesday.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination of President Jovenel Mose and the attack on Haiti ‘s First Lady Martine Mose. We condemn this heinous act and I send my sincere congratulations on Our Lady’ s recovery. “First Mose,” Biden said in a statement.

I strongly condemn the horrific assassination of President Mose this morning. Canada is ready to support the people of Haiti and provide any assistance they may need. –@JustinTrudeau

“Our two countries are united by a strong friendship, built on lasting ties between people. Canada has a deep and long commitment to Haiti and we are ready to provide any assistance it needs,” Trudeau said. in a media statement.

The UN special envoy for Haiti said Thursday that caretaker Prime Minister Claude Joseph will lead the Caribbean nation until elections are held.

A first round of parliamentary and presidential elections is scheduled for September. 26, with a second round to take place sometime in November.

Joseph told the Associated Press that he supports an international investigation into the murder.