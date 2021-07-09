Hassan does not rule out Tokyo tripod | tidings

Back at the stadium where she broke the world mileage record in 2019 before doubling her world title in Doha, Sifan Hassan revealed she had not ruled out a triple target in Tokyo.

The 28-year-old Dutchman ran 4: 12.33 for the mile in Wanda Diamond connection meeting in Monaco two months before winning the 1500 and 10,000 m gold in an unprecedented performance at the World Athletics Championships.

At the Herculis EBS meeting on Friday (9) she will hope for another confidence-boosting run at Stade Louis II – this time at 1500 meters – as she prepares for the Olympics, where she enters the 1500 meters, 5000 meters and 10,000 m.

Hassan had initially said the 5,000 and 10,000 meters would be her target in Tokyo, but running 3: 53.63 to win the 1500 meters at the Golden Gala in Florence last month persuaded her to keep her options open.

“I had decided to do 5000m and 10,000m, but when I ran 3:53, something inside me – the love of 1500m – came back,” Hassan explained, speaking at a news conference on the eve of Herculis EBS. “I want to keep everything until the last moment, because I just want flexibility.

“I say that life is not about medals, it is not about gold, but it is also about history. I made the decision to run 1500m (in Doha) even though I did not know if it was possible because no one had done it before (double 1500m-10,000m). “

Hassan has already made history this year by running 29: 06.82 to break the 10,000m world record at the BBK Games in Hengelo. That time lasted more than 10 seconds from 29: 17.45 Almaz Ayana had run to win Olympic gold in Rio, but Letesenbet Gidey went even faster just two days later, running 29: 01.03 on the same Hengelo track.

“I just went fast in the last kilometer and again I managed to make a world record, 10 seconds away, and I was very happy,” Hassan said. “But I was also happy that it broke after two days because I want the 10,000m to become exciting and it also gives me more motivation to work hard. “I know the Games will not be easy.”

Warholm backs after record running

Newly cut world record holder * Karsten Warholm will race in Monaco for the first time since that historic 400m hurdles show in Oslo exactly a week ago and said he was ready to perform despite all the excitement of the week of the past.

“I think it was just a big relief (to run 46.70) because I’ve been thinking about this record for two or three years now. “It has been a long journey and a lot of hard work,” he said. Now there are a lot of fast people and it was very important to me that I was the first to get it from Kevin Young (who held the record for 29 years)

“It has been a very special week, of course, and it is extremely special because the world record is one thing, but to do it at home in Oslo on the track where I train every day and also the first time people return to the stadium in Norway, it was special to do it in front of Norwegian family, friends and fans.I am very happy but at the same time I have tried to calm down and regain energy because I want to run fast in Monaco.

“The good thing now is that I do not have to follow the world record anymore. Now I can only pursue a personal good. If expectations are high, it is the result of me doing a good job and performing at a high level and I can live with that. ”

In his typical light-hearted style, Warholm compared time spent waiting for the record to come with the arrival of a new baby.

“I think this is something like that because you have been waiting for this for a long time and then it happens and you get really tired afterwards,” he said. “I think it’s mental, but also physical, but I’ve been able to get off very well and it’s part of my job to do good racing, so I really think I’m ready to go again.”

He was scheduled to compete with his closest challenger, American Rai Benjamin, in Monaco, but Benjamin chose not to travel to Europe.

Warholm said he was disappointed to miss that opportunity but added that it would make their meeting in Tokyo “even more exciting”.

Fraser-Pryce with humor to run fast

Reigning world champion in the 100 meters Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has also arrived in Monaco with a good mind after achieving one of her career goals by falling below 10.70 in the Jamaica Olympics last month, where she decided its best time of 10.63, the fastest time in the world this year.

“I have never run 10.6 before, and what a time for that to happen,” she said as she aimed for a fourth consecutive appearance on the 100-meter Olympic podium, and the chance to become the first woman to win three gold medals. 100 million.

But the women’s sprint is currently at the highest level of all time globally and the challenge was underlined in her most recent race, where she finished second in the next Jamaican Olympic champion and current Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.71) in Gold Gold Tour meeting in Hungary on Tuesday evening.

Fraser-Pryce said she had learned her lesson in that race and would “use it as fuel” for their next meeting.

She will run 200 meters in Monaco, meeting Shaunae Miller-Uibo in a high-caliber race and she hopes to improve at the 21.79 he recorded in Kingston two weeks ago, which is the second fastest time in the world this year.

Jamaica’s female sprinters have shown extremely good form this year, but the men have been less internationally dominant without their longtime leader, world record holder and three-time Olympic 100m champion Usain Bolt.

Fraser-Pryce’s advice to her compatriots is not to try to be like Bolt.

“They don’t need to think about stuffing Usain shoes,” she said. “These are great shoes to fill. They just need to focus on themselves and show what they have to offer the sport.”

This is the advice that the man seen as most likely to win the 100 meters in Tokyo, American Trayvon Bromell, has already taken on board.

He said his goal was not so much to win gold medals, but to send “a message of hope” to the children that they could succeed regardless of their circumstances.

With a better personal of 9.77 set this season and a win at the U.S. Olympics under his belt, Bromell expects another 100-meter sprint race when he takes the Stade Louis II track.

“Line up a nice line-up, great athletes, I think we’ll see very soon,” said 2016 indoor world champion, who will face his Americans Ronnie Baker and Fred Kerley – second and third after his in Trials – plus Andre De Grasse of Canada and Akan Simbine of South Africa. “I know it’s going to be a great meeting around.”

Rojas has 16 meters in her sights

Given her brilliant start to the season, it is not surprising to hear that Yulimar Rojas has some lofty goals and the next step in her journey as she aims for a 16-meter jump will come to Monaco.

Venezuela’s two-time world triple jump champion jumped 15.43 million in May for an outdoor BP that matched the grade it reached in 2020 to break the domestic world record. This performance in Andujar was just seven centimeters shy of Inessa Kravets outdoor world record, set two months before Rojas was born, and she is focused on taking things step by step while working towards even longer steps and the Olympics .

“Monaco is always a fantastic meeting,” Rojas said, speaking through an interpreter. “My main objective here is to have fun and perform well. This year I have had some great fouls that have given me added motivation. It makes me sure that something big is there for me, I just have to wait for the perfect moment. “

Having 16 meters in her eyes, the 25-year-old added: “I am someone who always thinks well. I believe that working hard and dreaming big are the key to achieving one’s goals. I know 16 meters sounds unattainable, but I think it is possible for me. I will do it step by step, I will believe in the great work we are doing in training and I will aim for it. ”

After choosing to focus on coaching instead of competition so far this season, Kevin Mayer is another athlete who has gained confidence from the work he has done. The ten-year-old world record holder will prove himself in the long jump in Monaco, as he ranks as part of a field that also features world champion Tajay Gayle and home world champion Juan Miguel Echevarria.

“I changed a lot of things during the long jump, maybe this is the event in which I changed the biggest things, so I wanted to see this,” Mayer explained, also speaking through an interpreter. “It’s a good test for me. I have changed techniques to avoid injuries in high jump and long jump. I know I made progress but I want to be sure, so I came here to test myself at this event. ”

