President assassinated in Haiti: new arrests announced
About 1 o’clock in the morning, overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, armed commando attacks Jovenel Mose’s residence in the capital Port-au-Prince. They pose as agents of DEA, the U.S. anti-drug agency, according to Haitian government sources.
In a video circulating on social media, we hear more than thirty shots. However, the attackers appear to have acted with surprising ease, without announcing injuries among police officers allegedly holding the president, hated by a good portion of the population.
His body was filled with twelve bullets, according to the judge in charge of the case, quoted by the local press. Injured, First Lady Martine Mose was first treated at a local hospital before being evacuated by plane to Miami. His condition is stable, caretaker Prime Minister Claude Joseph said Wednesday night.
According to the Haitian ambassador to the United States, Bocchit Edmond, the president was killed in a well-orchestrated attack carried out by professional assassins. “We think they are mercenaries,” he added. According to Claude Joseph, the attackers were “English-speaking and Spanish-speaking foreigners.”
Haitian police announced Wednesday night that they had killed four suspected commando members. “Four mercenaries were killed, two were intercepted under our control,” said Lon Charles, director general of Haiti National Police. “Three police officers who were taken hostage were found,” he added.
The next evening, he announced at a press conference that the commando consisted of 28 assailants (26 Colombians and two Americans originally from Haiti). He specifies that fifteen Colombians and two Americans were arrested, that three Colombians were killed – reviewing the declining number – and that eight are on the run.
Several suspects lined up near a wall to show them in front of the media, Colombian passports and guns placed on a table. “We already have the physical authors on hand and we are looking for intellectual authors,” the sponsor (s) noted, Lon Charles noted.
Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano specifies that at least six of the Colombian suspects are “former members of the military” and that his country’s police and army have been instructed to co-operate with the Haiti investigation.
Eleven suspects were arrested by Haiti police on the perimeter of the Taiwanese embassy in Port-au-Prince, where they were hiding, said the diplomatic mission, which had given the green light to the Haitian police operation.
The US State Department, without confirming the arrest of the American citizens, indicates that it has agreed to assist the investigation in Haiti.
After the assassination, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph appeared as the de facto official securing power. He declared a state of siege, giving reinforcements to the executive for two weeks.
Problem: Jovenel Mose had appointed Ariel Henry, a doctor, to the post of Prime Minister on Monday. According to him, Claude Joseph “is no longer Prime Minister” and has resumed his previous functions as Minister of Foreign Affairs. Ariel Henry, however, calls for dialogue and consensus, while claiming to be the only prime minister-designate.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken telephoned Claude Joseph on Wednesday, specifying that he had spoken with Haiti ‘s “incumbent Prime Minister.”
Washington has also called on Haiti to hold the legislative and presidential elections scheduled for the end of 2021.
If the president is unable to attend, the Haitian Constitution provides that the transition to power be ensured under the control of Parliament. But this institution has not been functioning for more than a year. As for the president of the Court of Cassation, in charge of the judiciary, he recently died from covid-19.
In the wake of the assassination of the Haitian head of state, most of the leaders of the opposition political parties accused Claude Joseph of taking power illegally.
All activities were blocked on Thursday in Port-au-Prince and provincial cities. Shops, banks, gas stations and small businesses in particular kept their doors closed.
Port-au-Prince Airport is closed. The Dominican Republic cordoned off its 380-kilometer border with Haiti on Wednesday – the two countries that share the same island – and increased security in the area.
