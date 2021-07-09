Philip Morris International Inc. announces the firm’s offer to purchase Vectura Group plc; Acquisition Accelerates PMI Strategy Beyond Nicotine and Expands Its Product Pipeline Development Skills in Inhaled Therapists

NEW YORK–(WIRE BUSINESS) – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announced today that it has agreed with the board of Vectura Group plc (Vectura) (LSE: VEC) on the terms of a recommended bid to acquire Vectura for an enterprise value of GBP 852 million1 (approximately $ 1.2 billion2) Under the terms of the purchase, Vectura shareholders would be entitled to receive MKD 150 per share, a 46% premium to the former dividend closing price for the 103-pound Vectura share on May 25, 20213.

The PMI Beyond Nicotine Strategy, announced in February, articulates a clear ambition to utilize our expertise in inhalation and aerosolization in adjacent areas, including the delivery of respiratory medications and self-care health with a view to achieving at least $ 1 billion in net revenue by 2025, said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer. The acquisition of Vectura, following the recently announced agreement to acquire Fertin Pharma, will position us to accelerate this journey by expanding our capabilities in innovative oral and oral product formulations in order to ensure long-term growth and returns.

The market for inhalation therapy is large and growing rapidly, with considerable potential for expansion into new areas of application. PMI has the commitment to science and financial resources to empower Vecturas capable team to execute on an ambitious long-term vision. Together, PMI and Vectura can drive this global category, bringing benefits to patients, consumers, public health and society at large.

Vectura is a provider of innovative inhaled drug delivery solutions that enable partners to bring their medicines to patients. The company has thirteen key absorbed and eleven non-absorbed products marketed by major global pharmaceutical partners, as well as a diversified partnership portfolio for drugs in clinical development. In 2020, Vectura generated net income of GBP 191 million (approximately USD 245 million)4) The value of the transaction represents a multiple of about 14 times Vecturas 2020 EBITDA.

With the acquisition of Vectura, PMI will:

Gain access to proprietary proprietary technology and pharmaceutical development expertise to offer a wide range of complex inhalation therapies.

Add human capital, technology, high quality infrastructure and in-depth knowledge of inhalable formulation and device design development and analysis, drug / equipment combination and pharmaceutical management processes and systems. The combination will make full use of PMI’s existing capabilities in life sciences, product innovation and clinical expertise.

Welcome an experienced management team, backed by more than 200 scientists in formulation, equipment, suction, regulatory teams and clinical production that will help PMI accelerate the development of its healthcare and health operations.

Along with the announced deal to acquire Fertin Pharma, we have a comprehensive portfolio of development capabilities in finding innovative oral and oral product formulations to meet its Beyond Nicotine ambitions, in line with its core sustainability priorities .

PMI believes that, together, companies can create a complete product-owned pipeline in a wide range of sectors in prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) categories that will complement Vecturas CDMO business and service at its core. existing customers. PMI further believes that its aerosolizing technologies Beyond Nicotine and development pipeline will provide additional predictability, stability and security for Vecturas future.

In February this year, PMI announced its goal of generating more than 50 percent of total net revenue from tobacco-free products by 2025. PMI also announced its goal of generating at least $ 1 billion in revenue net by 2025 from products Beyond Nicotine.

We are excited by today’s announcement and the prospect that Vectura will join the PMI family as an autonomous business unit, forming the backbone of our therapeutic business beyond nicotine, said Jorge Insuasty, Chief Life Sciences. The proposed acquisition will significantly accelerate our development efforts. As Vecturas’s expertise in the inhaled therapy space increases, PMI and Vectura will have the opportunity to undertake together the development and final commercialization of innovative drug / equipment combinations.

PMI sees the presence and continuity of Vectura’s management team as a critical component of the company’s value and PMI’s ambitious long-term strategic goals.

PMI will finance the existing cash transaction and expects it to close in the second half of 2021, subject to shareholder voting and approval by relevant regulatory authorities. PMI expects the impact of the acquisition on diluted EPS adjusted for 2021 to be negligible.

Inhaled therapists: a subdivision of respiratory medication delivery that refers to oral breathing treatments, which can provide faster bio-availability / delivery of care, faster onset of effect and / or higher safety profile compared to standard of care.



Wellness Wellness: includes botanicals and other products, over-the-counter supplements and solutions that enable consumers to take care of their physical, mental and emotional well-being.

1 The value of the enterprise calculated in accordance with Annex II to Rule 2.7 of the tender notice



2 Based on the prevailing exchange rate



3 Last working day before the announcement of the offer by Carlyle



4 Based on the average exchange rate 2020

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical, including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Vectura, the planned calendar for the completion of the transaction, future financial and operating results, benefits and synergies of the transaction, future opportunities for businesses combined and any other statements about events or developments that we believe or anticipate will occur in the future may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 1995 Private Securities Judicial Reform Act and include a number of risks and uncertainties.

There are a number of important factors that can cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements, and you should not rely unjustly on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks and uncertainties associated with, inter alia: (1) the inability to make the purchase in a timely manner; (2) inability to complete the acquisition due to failure to obtain Vectura shareholders approval of the PMI offering or failure to meet other conditions to complete the acquisition, including any regulatory approval required; (3) purchase failure to close for any other reason; (4) the possibility that the integration of Vectura and its operations with those of the PMI may be more difficult and / or longer than anticipated, and may not accelerate the desired entry of PMIs into additional non-smoking platforms; and beyond nicotine platforms as quickly as anticipated; (5) the possibility that Vecturas integration into PMI may be more costly than anticipated and may have unintended adverse outcomes in relation to existing Vectura or PMI businesses; (6) inability to gain access to differentiated proprietary technology and pharmaceutical development expertise as envisaged by the acquisition of Vectura; (7) the effect of notifying PMI bids to purchase Vectura on PMI, Vectura or the respective combined companies business relationships, operating results and business in general; (8) risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and / or other provisions that may arise from the proposed acquisition; (9) the negative effects of the announcement or termination of the purchase on the market price of common stock of PMIs; (10) PMI’s ability to retain and hire Vectura key personnel; and (11) other factors that may affect the combined performance of the combined company described in the section entitled Risk Factors in the PMI Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020, Form 10-Q PMIs for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and other PMI records in the Securities Exchange Commission. Future statements made herein speak only on this date and PMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any future statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise, as required by law.

Philip Morris International: Giving a smoke-free future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products for the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society , the company, its shareholders and other stakeholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes, as well as smokeless products, electronic devices and related accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the US In addition, PMI sends versions of its IQOS Platform 1 consumables and consumables for Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the US, where these products have received marketing authorizations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Pre-Tobacco Product Application (PMTA); The FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a Modified Tobacco Product (MRTP), revealing that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote public health. PMI is building a future in a new category of non-smoking products that, although they have no risks, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary skills in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific validation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet increased consumer preferences and strict regulatory requirements. The smokeless PMI product portfolio includes non-combustible, non-nicotine vapor products. As of March 31, 2021, PMI tobacco-free products are available for sale in 66 markets in major cities or across the country, and PMI estimates that approximately 14.0 million adults worldwide have already passed on IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com AND www.pmiscience.com.