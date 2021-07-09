Officials raise restrictions in Seoul amid another wave of COVID-19 infections: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin





JUNG YEON-JE / AFP via Getty Images SEULL, South Korea Despite early successes last year in controlling the pandemic, South Korea on Friday announced it would raise restrictions in the capital region to the highest level as the fourth wave of infections is gaining momentum. The country recorded 1,316 cases on Friday, breaking records for the second day in a row. This is not high by international standards, but health authorities say the peak of this fourth wave of infections is likely to come, and by stopping effective countermeasures, it could see the number of cases almost double. The causes of the increase are residents of Seoul’s largest region, accounting for four-fifths of the cases and people in their 20s and 30s, who accounted for 43% of the cases confirmed Thursday. Many of them frequent the capital’s restaurants and nightclubs, and most are unvaccinated. But to some extent, new consumers, authorities admit, were only taking their cues from the government’s confusing messages. The government was trying to “strike a balance between restoring daily life and preventing outbreaks,” Sohn Young-rae, a health ministry spokesman, told reporters Wednesday. In an effort to give the impression of normalcy, authorities planned to ease restrictions this month and encourage people to get vaccinated by allowing inoculated citizens to go outside without masks, even when case numbers remain stable or elevated. The government tried to remind citizens to remain vigilant against the virus, “but in the face of the current outbreak,” Sohn acknowledged, “we have some regrets that these messages should have been delivered more effectively.” Current restrictions send a stricter message. For the next two weeks in the capital region, meetings after 6:00 pm of more than two people are banned, as are protests and rallies. Bars and nightclubs will be closed. Attendance at weddings and funerals is limited to family members. Private meetings are also discouraged. Following instructions from President Moon Jae, the government is adding more COVID-19 test stations and mobilizing soldiers, police and civil servants to help find contacts. Vaccinations in South Korea lag behind other developed economies, with only about 11% of the population fully vaccinated.

