5 years after the Hague ruling, China’s presence in the South China Sea is growing

Filipino fisherman Randy Megu has often dared the storms that arise in the South China Sea, but these days he has a greater fear: seeing a Chinese naval enforcement ship on the horizon. Five years after an important ruling by the International Court of Arbitration rejected China’s claims to the waters where Megu fishes, the 48-year-old complains that his encounters with Chinese boats are more frequent than ever. “I was so scared,” Megu said, describing how a Chinese ship had tracked down its wooden boat for three hours about 140 nautical miles (260 km) from shore in May. He said other fishermen had reported being hit or blown up by water cannons while working on what they considered their historic fishing sites which they hoped to secure after the 2016 Hague ruling. China has overturned the decision and has stood by its claim to most of the waters within the so-called Nine Dash Line, which is also contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In just one incident in March, the Philippines complained about incursions from what they said were more than 200 Chinese militia ships in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which stretches 200 nautical miles from its shores. Chinese diplomats said the ships were sheltered from the turbulent seas and no militia was on board. “The data here is very clear,” said Greg Polling of the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies. “Chinese Coast Guard ships and militia are in the Philippines’ EEC more than they were five years ago.” A July 2020 opinion poll showed that 70% of Filipinos want the government to claim its claims in the South China Sea. “We resolutely reject attempts to undermine it; even, even erase it from the law, our history and our collective memories,” Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin said in a statement last month. The country has staged 128 diplomatic protests over China’s activities in disputed waters since 2016, and the Coast Guard and fishing vessel office have conducted “sovereign” patrols in the Philippine EEC. But the Philippines has done little to suppress its claims under ardent President Rodrigo Duterte, who has made relations with China a foreign policy plan and said it is “untouchable” to try to challenge its neighbor. its extremely large. After some of his cabinet escalated rhetoric on the waters earlier this year, Duterte stopped them from speaking. “China is more controlled. The only thing the Duterte government can show is that they have not had a major incident,” Poling said. “If you just surrender to the bully, of course there will be no war.” The Coast Guard and the Philippine Ministry of Defense did not respond to requests for comment.