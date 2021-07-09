Stefanik urges Canadian leaders to support border reopening | News, Sports, Work





WASHINGTON – As Canada eases restrictions on COVID-19 and vaccines more of its population, Rep. Elise Stefanik hopes Canadian officials can start working to reopen the international border the country shares with the US Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, sent a letter Wednesday to each Canadian provincial and territorial prime minister, asking for their help in reopening the international border and allowing more travelers to cross. Stefanik noted the latest change made to Canadian border regulations, that vaccinated Canadians who test negative for COVID-19 can return to the country without quarantine, as an indication that it is time to start drafting a reopening plan. publicly. She urged Canadian prime ministers to support a similar set of rules for vaccinated Americans seeking to enter Canada. Stefanik said in her letters that while border crossing restrictions were necessary at the start of the pandemic, the current situation in both the US and Canada should allow for the easing of crossing restrictions, which are currently limited to core business, trade and some family visits. “As conditions have improved significantly in both countries and an increasing number of residents have been vaccinated, the lack of significant progress towards reopening has been devastating for communities on both sides of our border.” Wrote Stefanik. The Canadian Public Health Agency weekly report shows that as of July 5, 70% of the country’s general population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 27.15% are considered fully vaccinated. About 40% of Canadians have been partially vaccinated, which means they have received their last dose within the last two weeks. Since March 2020, the U.S.-Canada border has been closed to most travelers and closure has been extended on a month-to-month basis since then. “Continued one-month extensions without clear signs of coordination or progress are straining the US-Canada partnership,” Wrote Stefanik. In early June, Stefanik wrote a letter to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas urging him to move to unilaterally reopen the border – allowing some Canadians in the U.S. if they have homes here want to travel or are the family of an American resident – until June 21, when the postponement was scheduled to end. The Biden administration did not do so and soon followed an announcement that the border would remain closed for another month. Other U.S. officials have also taken that position, including Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, who at Sackets Harbor on Tuesday called on the United States to unilaterally reopen the border, as Stefanik had previously called, until July 21, when the current extension of the border closure decided to expire. On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his country’s first step in reopening the border – allowing vaccinated Canadians to return without a quarantine period – and said a plan for a phased reopening would be unveiled within weeks. Today’s news and more in your inbox

