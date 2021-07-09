International
Indian Scientists Name New Plant Species Discovered in Antarctica After Goddess ‘Bharati’
It took scientists five years to identify a moss species discovered in Antarctica to prove it is indeed a new species. Interestingly, this is the first time India has discovered a plant species since the start of its first research station on the continent four decades ago. The new species was discovered during India’s 36th Antarctic expedition in 2017 whensome polar biologists accepted this species.
The moss species is now called Bryum Bharatiensis after Bharati, the Hindu goddess who also lends her name to one of Antarctic research stations in India.The biologists based at the Central University of Punjab gave the name.
The discovery appeared in a peer-reviewed letter, which was accepted in the Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity ‘.
The scientists found that moss grew mainly in areas where penguins multiply in large numbers as penguin feces contain nitrogen.
Professor Felix Bast, one of the biologists who was part of the six-month expeditiontold the BBC, Basically, the plants here survive on penguin shit. It helps prevent manure from being digested in this climate. “
However, it is still uncertain how the moss survives through the six-month winters of Antarctica when there is no sunlight and temperatures drop to -76C. They believe there is reason to believe that moss dries almost to seed, in a dormant stage, during the winters and begins to germinate again during the summer in September when it begins to receive sunlight.
Antarctica is getting greener. “Many temperate plant species that previously could not survive on this frozen continent are now seen everywhere due to the continent’s warming,” said Prof Bast.
Scientists also said they saw melting glaciers,cracked ice sheets and melted glacial lakes on top of the ice during the expedition. All of this points to escalating climate change.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/trending/environment/new-plant-species-in-antarctica-named-after-goddess-bharati-544609.html
