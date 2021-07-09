No blows, no work: Fiji threatens unvaccinated workers with bag | FIJI





The government of Fijis has announced that it will make Covid-19 vaccinations a mandatory working condition for civil servants and private sector staff, with some people losing their jobs if they do not adhere to them. The prime minister, Frank Bainimarama, said in a televised speech Thursday night that employers and employees in the private sector should receive at least one dose of the vaccine by August 1st. It does not matter if you are the CEO of a company, a sole trader or a salaried employee, you must be vaccinated to continue working or else the business will risk closing down. No blow, no job that is what science tells us is safer and that is now government policy and implemented through law, he said. Civil servants will be directed to take leave if they do not receive a first stroke before August 15 and they are expected to be fully vaccinated by November 1 or face dismissal. The spread of the vaccination campaign also includes various fines ranging from $ 20 to $ 4,000 for violating any of the more than 20 violations described in public health regulations. Bainimarama said: The good news is that coronavirus vaccines are working and we are deploying them quickly. The AstraZeneca vaccine we are administering in Fiji is doing very well. Beinshte has been shown to offer 92% protection against hospitalization from the Delta variant of Covid-19 present in the country. With other, potentially more deadly variants spreading around the world, including the highly contagious Lambda variant in neighboring Australia, we have no opportunity to spend time getting vaccinated and getting back the lives and livelihoods we know and love. These simple measures slow the spread and prevent more cases of serious illness and death. Some countries have considered mandatory Covid vaccines, although usually on a less prevalent basis. The UK Government plans to make mandatory vaccinations for care workers in England later this year. Kameli Batiweti, chief executive of the Fiji Trade and Employers Federation, said the pandemic had damaged the tourism and hospitality industry. The pandemic is on the way to opening borders. The whole world has suffered the consequences and Fiji has not been spared, he said. Unemployment has risen because our largest industry, tourism, has closed almost without any international tourists flying. It seems we are in bondage to this pandemic. The solution to getting out from under the stone is to encourage everyone to get vaccinated. The Fiji Trade Union Congress previously encouraged all workers to be vaccinated, but argued that the law should protect anyone exercising their right not to be hit. Fiji recorded 860 new Covid cases and three deaths similar in 24 hours to 8 a.m. Friday local time. It has recorded a total of 51 deaths due to Covid, 49 of these during the explosion that started in April this year. Of the 49, 41 were unvaccinated and eight had received one dose of the vaccine.

