Punjab lifts weekend, curfew at night; allows the opening of bars, gyms, restaurants. Details here





The Punjab government has announced to ease more COVID-19 restrictions across the state as the coronavirus situation has improved significantly. Under the directive, weekend and night curfews will be lifted, while people who have received at least one dose of vaccine will be allowed to visit bars, cinemas, gyms and shopping malls, the news agency YEARS reported. The Office of the Chief Minister further said, Increasing the supply of vaccines is critical and opening up sectors requires stakeholders with a single dose. The state used loss-free stock and vaccinated 83 qualified lakh people. She has used more than 6 lakh doses in a single day. Check what is allowed what is not The weekend and night stop time will be removed.

Bars, gyms, movie theaters, restaurants, spas to reopen with staff and visitors who have received at least 1 dose each of the COVID19 vaccine

Meetings of 100 people for indoor activities and 200 for outdoor activities are also allowed. Update of COVID-19 in Punjab The death toll from COVID-19 in Punjab rose to 16,157 on Thursday with 11 more deaths, while 229 new cases brought the number of infection to 5,97,195, according to a medical bulletin released here. The number of active cases stands at 1,927, he said. New deaths were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Faridkot and Ferozepur, the bulletin said. Among the new cases, Jalandhar reported 29 cases, followed by 26 in Patiala and 17 in Fazilka, she said. With 246 recoveries, the total recoveries reached 5,79,111, the bulletin said. Subscribe to Ment bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!



