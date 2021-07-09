Airport, airlines begin legal action against Britain over travel rules





An Ryanair plane taxi behind an easyJet at Manchester Airport in Manchester, UK 28 June 2016. REUTERS / Andrew Yates

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) – A group of airports and airlines launched legal action against the British government over its travel curbs on Friday, challenging ministers to be more transparent about COVID-19 risk assessment decisions in destination countries. . The lawsuit, led by Manchester Airports Group, with support from Ryanair (RYA.I), easyJet (EZJ.L), owner of British Airways IAG (ICAG.L) and TUI UK, is moving forward despite plans announced by the government. on Thursday to allow more trips. Read more “British consumers need to understand how decisions are made so that they can confidently plan their trip, which is why we are asking the government to provide the data and advice that is supporting its decision-making,” the chiefs said. executives of five companies included in a statement. Britain said fully vaccinated British residents returning from high-risk countries will no longer need quarantine upon arrival home from July 19, opening trips for 65% of adults who have had two strokes and those under the age of 18 years old. But travel companies say it is not yet clear how the government makes decisions about assessing destinations under its traffic light system where low risk is green, medium risk is amber and high risk is red. Despite the forthcoming rule change, the complainants want legal action to force a wider travel reopening. There are only a handful of green destinations, many of them smaller islands. All major destinations like mainland Spain, Greece, France and the United States are amber. This means that even after July 19, travel will remain limited and demand will wane because those who have not had two doses of the vaccine as well as non-British residents wishing to come to Britain will face quarantine. Sixteen months of travel restrictions have put all airlines and airports under severe financial strain, and they say a more complete reopening is needed to help their recovery and support millions of jobs. Their case against Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was heard Friday in London High Court. A Department of Transportation spokesman said his traffic light system carefully managed the risk of new variants, adding: “We cannot comment on legal proceedings.” Reporting by Sarah Young; Edited by Toby Chopra Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

