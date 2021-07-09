International
The Britains economy grew for the fourth month in a row, but more slowly than expected.
Daily business summary
9 July 2021, 7:56 am ET
The British economy grew 0.8 percent in May as more pandemic restrictions were lifted, official data showed, but the growth rate has slowed and economists warn that a return to prepandemic levels will be more difficult, especially if consumers respond cautiously to growing coronavirus infections.
May was the fourth consecutive month of growth in Britain, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, but the rate was almost half what economists expected. Monthly gross domestic product grew 2 percent in April and 2.4 percent in March.
The British economy was about 3 per cent smaller in May than it was in February 2020, before the pandemic.
Other data released by the statistics agency this week measures the economy in real time examining retail foot traffic, restaurant reservations and credit card spending also showed signs of activity flat in June and early July.
The main engine of economic growth in May was the hospitality sector while indoor dining reopened nationwide. But the sector is still nearly 10 percent smaller than it was before the pandemic. The manufacturing sector was a pullback to the economy as a global shortage of chips ruined the industry, particularly in car manufacturing. And the construction sector shrank for the second month in a row.
Growth is moderate outside the unlocking sectors, wrote Rory MacQueen, an economist at the National Institute for Economic and Social Research, in a note. It is still unclear whether governments plan to lift all restrictions on July 19 will lead to strong growth in the third quarter or whether Covid-19 cases continue to grow with added caution among consumers and even another national stalemate, he added.
As the number of coronavirus cases has increased, the Britains National Health Service as warned hundreds of thousands of people through its tracking app that they have come in contact with someone with the virus. There are concerns that millions of people may soon be required to isolate themselves.
That may explain why some of the economic data has flattened, said James Smith, an economist at ING, adding that he expected the economy to return to its pre-pandemic size by the end of the year. Wed still says the outlook for the summer looks pretty good, assuming no significant evasive variants of vaccines appear in the short term, he wrote in a note.
The world’s top economic leaders are meeting on Friday to unveil the essential details of a deal to end global tax havens and force multinational corporations to pay an appropriate share of taxes wherever they operate.
Negotiations are entering what officials hope will be the last part when finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations meet. Officials hope to conclude a deal by October, when G20 leaders return to Italy for the final summit of the year, Alan Rappeport reports for The New York Times.
Last week, 130 countries supported a conceptual framework for the new tax plan.
The project includes a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent. The deal also aims to end a tax cascade of digital services that many countries around the world, including Britain, France and Italy, are adopting to capture more tax revenue from US tech companies.
The United States wants European countries to abolish their digital services taxes immediately, but policymakers have suggested they stay in place until a new agreement is fully approved, which could take years. The European Union is moving forward with a new digital tax even as tax talks continue.
Other unresolved issues remain to be worked out this weekend and in the coming months, including the exact rate that global companies will face.
Chinese Internet conglomerate Tencent said this week it would put facial recognition technology in its video games in a bid to close a gap in restrictions aimed at limiting screen time.
Juvenile players in China are required to register using their real names and identification numbers as part of nationwide regulations aimed at keeping Internet addiction under control. In 2019, the country imposed a curfew banning those under the age of 18 from playing games from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. But some may try to use their parents’ equipment or identity to circumvent restrictions, Tiffany May and Amy Chang Chien report for The New York Times.
Kids, put on your phones and go to sleep, Tencent said in a declaration on Tuesday when it officially introduced the features, called the Midnight Patrol.
Tencent said it began testing facial recognition technology in April to verify the ages of the fiery night’s players and has since used it in 60 of its games. In June, this prompted an average of 5.8 million users per day to show their faces when logging in, blocking more than 90 percent of those who refused or failed face verification from logging into their accounts.
Fidji Simo, the head of Facebook’s name app, said Thursday that he was leaving the social network to become the chief executive of Instacart, the start-up food on demand that is preparing to become a public company.
Mrs. Simo, 35, will replace Apoorva Mehta, 34, founder and CEO of Instacarts, effective immediately. Mr. Mehta will become the CEO of Instacarts.
“I’m excited to work with the talented teams at Instacart, as well as our retail partners, to reimagine the future of food,” she said. Simo in a statement.
Mr. Mehta said in a statement that he will remain committed to the Instacarts business and will partner with Fidji in the long-term and strategic moves that will shape the future of Instacart and our industry for years to come.
Mrs. Simo, who is French, spent a decade on Facebook, where she worked from a product marketing role to the head of his big blue app. Prior to that, she worked as a strategist on eBay. A graduate of the HEC School of Management in Paris, she joined the board of directors of Instacarts this year.
For Instacart, the appointment of Ms. Simos is another step towards potentially becoming a public company.
Instacart makes money by selling subscriptions to its food service upon request and through appropriate tariffs. But it is looking to expand its advertising business with brands that want to promote their food to customers on the platform. Mrs. Simo worked in the Facebook advertising business and helped develop companies’ mobile advertising pieces.
We were grateful for Fidjis’ incredible leadership over the past decade and wished her all the best in her next endeavor, said Tom Williams, a Facebook spokesman.
Tom Alison, a Facebook product and engineering executive, will take over the day-to-day operations of the Facebook app by the end of July. CNBC previously reported in Mrs. Simos leaving Facebook.
The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, which oversees the loans of 8.5 million student borrowers, said Thursday it will not renew its contract with the federal government when it expires later this year. The agency, which is known to most borrowers as FedLoan, is one of several companies the Department of Education pays to manage governments’s $ 1.59 trillion student loan portfolio. circle 23 million borrowers you are not making payments now due to the temporary pause imposed due to the pandemic and the FedLoans announcement will only increase the pressure to extend the moratorium. Millions of borrowers whose loans are supervised by FedLoan, including those in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, will have to transfer to a new service at the same time that the payment processing machine is rapidly returning.
Toyota said Thursday it would ban donations to Republicans who opposed the 2020 presidential vote after being at the center of an advertising campaign by Project Lincoln, a group that was founded to oppose President Donald J. Trump with viral video criticism. The carmaker said in a statement that its support for politicians had worried some stakeholders. The Lincoln Project, known for its tough anti-Trump videos and memes during the 2020 campaign, said the ad was part of a broader project aimed at cutting funding for Republicans who resisted the vote results and rejected the attack. to the US Capitol on 6 January. The group said it planned to release more ads in the coming weeks by naming companies that have broken their promises to keep campaign funds for members of Congress who enabled, empowered and encouraged former President Trump and insurgents.
