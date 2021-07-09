The Britains economy grew for the fourth month in a row, but more slowly than expected.

A cafe in London in May. The main engine of economic growth in May was the hospitality sector while indoor dining reopened nationwide. Credit … Alberto Pezzali / Associated Press

The British economy grew 0.8 percent in May as more pandemic restrictions were lifted, official data showed, but the growth rate has slowed and economists warn that a return to prepandemic levels will be more difficult, especially if consumers respond cautiously to growing coronavirus infections.

May was the fourth consecutive month of growth in Britain, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, but the rate was almost half what economists expected. Monthly gross domestic product grew 2 percent in April and 2.4 percent in March.

The British economy was about 3 per cent smaller in May than it was in February 2020, before the pandemic.

Other data released by the statistics agency this week measures the economy in real time examining retail foot traffic, restaurant reservations and credit card spending also showed signs of activity flat in June and early July.

The main engine of economic growth in May was the hospitality sector while indoor dining reopened nationwide. But the sector is still nearly 10 percent smaller than it was before the pandemic. The manufacturing sector was a pullback to the economy as a global shortage of chips ruined the industry, particularly in car manufacturing. And the construction sector shrank for the second month in a row.

Growth is moderate outside the unlocking sectors, wrote Rory MacQueen, an economist at the National Institute for Economic and Social Research, in a note. It is still unclear whether governments plan to lift all restrictions on July 19 will lead to strong growth in the third quarter or whether Covid-19 cases continue to grow with added caution among consumers and even another national stalemate, he added. As the number of coronavirus cases has increased, the Britains National Health Service as warned hundreds of thousands of people through its tracking app that they have come in contact with someone with the virus. There are concerns that millions of people may soon be required to isolate themselves. That may explain why some of the economic data has flattened, said James Smith, an economist at ING, adding that he expected the economy to return to its pre-pandemic size by the end of the year. Wed still says the outlook for the summer looks pretty good, assuming no significant evasive variants of vaccines appear in the short term, he wrote in a note.