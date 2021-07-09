Delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to the US in Bhutan, Nepal on Friday





Men sit in a rest area after being vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) as the government launches a campaign to vaccinate older people over 65 in Lalitpur, Nepal March 7, 2021. REUTERS / Navesh Chitrakar

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) – The United States will send 1.5 million doses of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal and 500,000 doses of Moderna vaccine to Bhutan on Friday, a White House official said. . The shipments are part of the Biden administration’s commitment to split an initial batch of 80 million U.S.-produced vaccines globally amid concerns about widespread disparity in vaccination rates between advanced and developing countries. Last week, the Biden administration announced plans to ship 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) to Malaysia and 4 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Indonesia. The United States has competed with China to deepen its geopolitical influence through so-called vaccine diplomacy, but insists it is not distributing vaccines to provide favors or concessions, but to save lives and end the pandemic. . The United States had already announced plans to provide vaccines to other countries in Asia, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea and Cambodia. In addition to the 80 million doses, Washington has said it will buy 500 million Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines to distribute in the African Union and 92 low- and low-income countries. A White House official said scientific teams and legal and regulatory authorities had worked together to ensure the rapid delivery of many safe and effective vaccines in Bhutan and Nepal. “We were leading the world in a global vaccine strategy because it’s the right thing to do,” the official said. “It’s the right thing to do morally, the right thing from the global public health perspective, and the right to our collective safety and well-being.” International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday urged the United States, China and the other Group of 20 major economies, whose finance officials are meeting in Venice this weekend, to speed up vaccination access worldwide. She warned of a two-way deteriorating deterioration that threatened to leave developing countries far behind. Providing faster access to vaccines could potentially save more than half a million lives in the next six months alone, she said. Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Robert Birsel Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

