Vatican: The Pope will give the blessing of Sunday from the hospital of Rome





Rome – Pope Francis is walking, working and celebrating Mass at a Rome hospital where he will also give his weekly blessing as he recovers from bowel surgery, the Vatican said on July 9th. The Vaticans daily medical update said Francis’ temperature was normal again after the mild fever he went through on the evening of July 7th. He said that his treatment and recovery at Gemelli Polyclinic was continuing as planned. Francis, 84, had his colon removed on July 4 for what the Vatican said was a “severe” narrowing of his colon. He is expected to stay in Gemelli, which has a special suite reserved for popes, during the week, assuming there are no complications. The statement said Francesco would give his blessing Sunday at noon on July 11 from the 10th floor of the hospital, a meeting that will recall the practice of St. John Paul II, who also held the prayer and greeting Angelus from the suite of his during his occasional hospital stays During a stay in 1996, John Paul joked that after so many visits, Gemelli had become “Vatican No. 3”, after St. Peter and the papal summer estate at Castel Gandolfo. Francis, for his part, was continuing to eat regularly and walk down the aisle, the Vatican said. It said he had resumed work, “alternating it with moments of reading texts”. He celebrated Mass in the papal private apartment on the afternoon of July 8, “attended by all those who helped him during his hospitalization,” the Vatican said. The Argentine pope has enjoyed relatively strong health, although he lost the upper part of a lung in his youth due to an infection. He also suffers from sciatica, or nerve pain, which makes him walk with a pronounced lameness.

