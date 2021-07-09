Met Office in hopes of Welsh heat wave as forecaster says ‘don’t give up yet in summer’

Warmer conditions are forecast in Wales from next week, with encouragement not to “give up wine yet”.

Beenshte reported that low pressure will continue to bring wet conditions over the weekend, with the Met Office predicting “scattered showers” early next week.

However, the forecast is better from Wednesday (July 14th) onwards, as the UK long-range forecast forecasts “warmer and drier-than-average conditions” later in the month.

There have been reports of a heat wave this month although the Met Office has not officially confirmed this.

The forecast from Tuesday (July 14th) to Thursday (July 22nd) says: “Showers are expected to affect parts of the UK early on – these will most likely be across the northern and eastern areas with dry weather elsewhere.” .

But, he adds: “During the second half of next week the conditions are expected to be set more with dry and bright weather developing for many areas. Some light showers are still possible in places, especially in the northwest and southeast.

“Temperatures are likely to be around average, perhaps above average by the end of the week. Beyond that, warmer and drier conditions than average are more likely.

“Occasionally volatile weather magic is still possible, especially in the northwest, but in general most of the places will probably be mostly beautiful and dry. Temperatures are expected to rise above average.”

The hope of the end of the month with warm conditions is supported by forecaster Derek Brockway, UellsOnline reported.

Mr Brockway said: “Next week there is a low pressure on the road, but from Wednesday (July 14) onwards things should start to improve with high pressure along the way. [It] they should feel more like wine. “

He also encouraged his Twitter followers not to “give up summer yet”, sharing forecasts for the upcoming weather in recent days.

“Not the best summer weather this weekend but [some charts] suggest a big improvement later next week and the high-pressure weekend from the Azores, “he said.

The BBC Wales presenter also wrote on Twitter that the signs suggest “above-average pressure” on the UK from mid-next week through July “bringing more determined, warmer and more similar weather with wine “.

When a follower expressed disappointment that the warm weather would not arrive until July 17, Mr. Brockway said the merger would be “hopefully sooner than that”!

He said, however, that “there is still no sign of a heat wave”.

The Met Office long-term forecast from July 23 to August 6 also looks promising: “For the rest of July and early August, conditions are likely to be warmer and drier than average.









“Some undecided weather forecasts are still possible, especially in the north-west of the UK, but in general most areas should have a good, dry weather.”

She concluded: “There is a small chance of some storms, especially in all the southern and eastern areas. Temperatures are likely to be above average, with the south feeling very warm or hot sometimes.”

Five-day forecast for Wales:

Sot:

“A dry start for many with sunny forecasts. Cloudy south at first as light rain gusts move north, bringing more clouds inland. Showers are possible everywhere in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 20C.”

Tonight:

“Stay mostly killed all over Wales tonight with a chance of rain. A rain area can be moved south to south during the wee hours. Minimum temperature 13C.”

Saturday:

“You killed it on Saturday with scattered rain in the north, heavy times with a slight risk of thunderstorms. Mostly dry in the south, although occasional showers are still possible. Maximum temperature 21C.”

Forecast for Sunday to Tuesday:

“Cloudy with rain showers on Sunday. Showers scattered on Monday, potentially large with risk of thunder and hail. Drier on Tuesday with sunny weather.”

Weather forecast for your local area, wherever you are in the region, can be found at the Met Office website.

