Dozens die as another fire factory strikes Bangladesh





DHAKA, Bangladesh At least 51 people died in a fire Thursday night in an industrial building outside the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, the latest disaster in a country with a long history of unsafe working conditions at its factories. Authorities warned the death toll could rise as firefighters continued to sift through the rubble. The fire, in a seven-story building that is home to at least three factories that make fruit drinks, packaging materials and plastic products, burned for nearly 24 hours until it was extinguished on Friday afternoon. Two people inside the building, in Narayanganj district, about 10 miles southeast of Dhaka, fled to their deaths trying to escape the fire, officials said. Emergency workers found 49 extra bodies and at least 25 people were rescued, most of them with injuries. We have worked so hard to control the fire, said Dinmoni Sharma, deputy director of the Dhaka fire department. Many are still missing and we fear there are more dead bodies. We are still working to recover them.

He said many reports of missing persons had been submitted by relatives of factory workers, some of whom had gathered in front of the building. The owner and operator of the building, and the working conditions inside it, were not immediately clear. The district magistrate, Mostain Billah, said an investigation would try to determine the cause of the fire. Officials said they suspected it started in a storage area on the ground floor. Deadly fires have plagued Bangladesh’s factories, particularly those in its garment industry, which accounts for about 80 percent of the country’s exports. A huge fire at the Tazreen Fashions factory killed 112 people in November 2012. The following April, the collapse of the Rana Plaza building killed 1,134 people in the clothing industry in the biggest disaster in Bangladesh. Despite a public outcry after the tragedies, working conditions in garment factories have remained largely unchanged. Between 2012 and 2019, there were more than 150 episodes of fire and other safety related to the country’s garment industry, according to center of solidarity, an organization for workers’ rights.

A total of more than 1,300 people died in those incidents and more than 3,800 people were injured.

Saif Hasnat reported from Dhaka, Bangladesh and Emily Schmall from New Delhi.

