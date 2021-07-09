



Wayne Couzens, a police officer serving “whose main role was the uniformed patrol duties of the diplomatic premises”, had pleaded guilty to abducting and raping Everard in June.

The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement he now had pleaded guilty to murder at Old Bailey Court and would be sentenced at a later date.

Everard, 33, disappeared on March 3 after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, in the early evening. Her body was found March 10 inside a builder bag in a woods near Ashford, Kent, more than 50 miles from where she was last seen.

Couzens had been arrested the day before at his home near Kent on suspicion of kidnapping. He was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Five members of Everard’s family were in the courtroom in London as Couzens appeared with video links from Belmarsh High Security Prison to make his prayer, according to PA News. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick was also present, PA reported. “Couzens lied to police when he was arrested and to date, he has refused to comment. We still do not know what prompted him to commit this horrific crime against an alien,” said Carolyn Oakley, CPS Special Prosecutor. “Today is not the day to hear the facts about what happened to Sarah. Today is a day to remember Sarah and our thoughts remain with her family and friends.” Oakley described Couzens’ guilty plea as a result of “a great deal of work” by the prosecution team. She added that police “should be commended for their thorough and tireless investigation into Sarah’s disappearance.” Police were criticized in March for their harsh response to a vigilance held to remember Everard and highlight the issue of women’s safety. Her disappearance caused thousands of women to share their experiences of intimidation or harassment while walking alone at night in British cities and around the world. Many exchanged notes on common precautions they take to stay safe when walking alone – and expressed their anger and frustration that this felt necessary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/09/europe/sarah-everard-murder-guilty-plea-couzens-intl/index.html

