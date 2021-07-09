International
The world is laughing at you: Australian brothers fined for destroying mothers at home will discuss | Victoria
The world is laughing at the stupidity of two brothers who destroyed their late mothers in Victoria in the Victoria region after their sister was named executor of her estate, a Victoria judge has said.
Malcolm and Garry Taylor lost their inheritance and have now received large fines after their dramatic response to their sister who was appointed executor.
The judge released their footage joyfully destroying the house in an attempt to stop their sister from inheriting a cent.
The brothers, now 57 and 59, traveled from their Queensland home to Murtoa, near Horsham, in March 2019 just days before the property went up for auction.
It was previously sold for $ 99,000, but the sale collapsed after the house suffered water damage. It would go up for auction at an expected price of up to $ 75,000.
But on the eve of the auction, the men took an excavator and filmed themselves destroying part of the house. When someone called the police, the brothers told the local officer that they were doing renovations.
Malcolm Taylor sent a text message to their sister saying that the renovations have started while that night later, at a football match at MCG, Garry Taylor posted on social media that they were having some beers on foot after a hard day of renovations.
Malcolm Taylor had previously removed a hot water service, telling a real estate agent that he did not want his sister to take advantage of every sale and that he should continue to take things until there was nothing left.
You were laughing as you destroyed your heritage and your sisters. Now the world is laughing at you for your stupidity, Victoria District Judge Michael Cahill told the brothers on Friday.
The brothers were fined $ 10,000 after admitting charges of theft and criminal harm.
During a pre-sentencing hearing, the court heard that Malcolm Taylor had truly repented of his actions that day.
But before sentencing, prosecutors tried to dispel that argument by directing the judge to a media report to which Malcolm Taylor responded absolutely not when asked by a reporter if he regretted his actions.
Mike Anderson, a lawyer who appeared with the two men with video links from Hervey Bay, said they had been harassed by the media for the incident.
If your honor had any concerns about the concept of prevention, the media did it, he said. There is no way these men will offend again.
Wassht estimated that the total loss of assets was about $ 60,000 a loss of $ 20,000 each. The brothers agreed in May 2019 to pay their sister a reasonable amount to compensate her for the lost inheritance.
They had tried to challenge the appointment of their sisters as executors of their mothers property because of her failure to pay the inheritance for their children.
Cahill said they had agreed to cooperate with him after the woman was ordered to remain an executor after paying the debts.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/jul/09/the-world-is-laughing-at-you-brothers-fined-for-destroying-mothers-home-in-victorian-will-dispute
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]