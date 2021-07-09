The world is laughing at you: Australian brothers fined for destroying mothers at home will discuss | Victoria

The world is laughing at the stupidity of two brothers who destroyed their late mothers in Victoria in the Victoria region after their sister was named executor of her estate, a Victoria judge has said.

Malcolm and Garry Taylor lost their inheritance and have now received large fines after their dramatic response to their sister who was appointed executor.

The judge released their footage joyfully destroying the house in an attempt to stop their sister from inheriting a cent.

The brothers, now 57 and 59, traveled from their Queensland home to Murtoa, near Horsham, in March 2019 just days before the property went up for auction.

It was previously sold for $ 99,000, but the sale collapsed after the house suffered water damage. It would go up for auction at an expected price of up to $ 75,000.

But on the eve of the auction, the men took an excavator and filmed themselves destroying part of the house. When someone called the police, the brothers told the local officer that they were doing renovations.

Malcolm Taylor sent a text message to their sister saying that the renovations have started while that night later, at a football match at MCG, Garry Taylor posted on social media that they were having some beers on foot after a hard day of renovations.

Malcolm Taylor had previously removed a hot water service, telling a real estate agent that he did not want his sister to take advantage of every sale and that he should continue to take things until there was nothing left.

You were laughing as you destroyed your heritage and your sisters. Now the world is laughing at you for your stupidity, Victoria District Judge Michael Cahill told the brothers on Friday.

The brothers were fined $ 10,000 after admitting charges of theft and criminal harm.

During a pre-sentencing hearing, the court heard that Malcolm Taylor had truly repented of his actions that day.

You were laughing as you destroyed your heritage and your sisters, the judge said. Photos: Victoria / AAP District Court

But before sentencing, prosecutors tried to dispel that argument by directing the judge to a media report to which Malcolm Taylor responded absolutely not when asked by a reporter if he regretted his actions.

Mike Anderson, a lawyer who appeared with the two men with video links from Hervey Bay, said they had been harassed by the media for the incident.

If your honor had any concerns about the concept of prevention, the media did it, he said. There is no way these men will offend again.

Wassht estimated that the total loss of assets was about $ 60,000 a loss of $ 20,000 each. The brothers agreed in May 2019 to pay their sister a reasonable amount to compensate her for the lost inheritance.

They had tried to challenge the appointment of their sisters as executors of their mothers property because of her failure to pay the inheritance for their children.

Cahill said they had agreed to cooperate with him after the woman was ordered to remain an executor after paying the debts.