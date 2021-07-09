Stars and ribbons – US worries that time is running out to revive Iran nuclear deal

Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran, holds his first press conference after his victory in the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, on June 21, 2021. (Ali Mohammadi / Bloomberg)

President Joe Bidens’s team has begun to face the possibility that the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran he promised to revive soon could be beyond austerity.

Hopes for a speedy return to the deal Donald Trump abandoned have faded after six rounds of negotiations in Vienna with few signs of when a seventh could begin. The stalemate has been compounded by Iran’s technological advances and the election of a new hardline president, raising doubts whether the agreement reached in 2015 would be enough to limit the countries ’nuclear ambitions.

This week provided another example of how far Iran has come in the three years since then-President Trump abandoned the 2018 Joint General Action Plan and began his campaign of maximum pressure with a range of sanctions. On Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced that Iran has taken steps to make metal plates of uranium fuel that has been enriched with 20% purity. This is prohibited by its agreement with world powers and marks an important step towards the production of a nuclear bomb.

The more knowledge Iran gains, the harder it becomes to ensure that the JCPOA can be the same bulwark against the development of nuclear weapons as it was in 2015, said Kelsey Davenport, director for non-proliferation at the Arms Control Association. It’s a dangerous game. Iran is jeopardizing the Vienna talks by pursuing nuclear activities that cannot be fully reversed.

The election of Ebrahim Raisi as president in June also makes it more difficult: A key strategy for the US has been to rejoin the deal and then reach what it calls a longer and stronger deal that addresses issues such as the extension of restrictions on Irans ‘nuclear program, some of which will expire as soon as 2025. The US will also seek to open negotiations to limit Irans’ ballistic missile program and its support for groups that the US considers terrorists.

Raisi has made it clear that his government, which will take office in August, will not have such discussions.

That illusion is now gone, said Richard Goldberg, an analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, which opposes the nuclear deal. Beenshtë taken from Raisi.

Iran would get some clear benefits from finding a way back to the JCPOA with the US: the end of many punitive sanctions that hampered its economy, before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. The toughest restriction was the effective ban on the legal sale of oil abroad, once Tehran’s largest source of revenue.

But three years ago, the Iranian government managed to withstand those sanctions, as well as other crises such as the downing of its armies of a passenger plane after the US assassination of a senior general early last year. .

Focusing on efforts to revive the old deal is a fundamental question: A central goal of the 2015 deal was to limit Iran’s nuclear program so tightly that it would take a full year to build a bomb if it chose to pull out of the deal. But if Iran has already gained the ability to produce a bomb in a few months, and eventually a few weeks, is there any point in trying to get back into the deal?

Even as Iranian leaders insist they have no intention of building a bomb, they have set up many international inspectors and are developing centrifuges that can enrich uranium 50 times faster than before. The timing of its nuclear explosion has been reduced by perhaps several months, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“We are aware that over time Irans’ nuclear progress will have an impact on the return to the JCPOA,” Price told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday. One of the main advantages of the JCPOA was the extension of that downtime. If these advantages start to disappear, you need to reevaluate where we are in the process.

This forced a creative thought, according to a person familiar with the matter. One idea is to ask Iran to keep its most advanced centrifuges under the IAEA seal until the deal allows them to be used in 2025 under sunset agreements.

Another idea is for Iran to reduce the number of centrifuges it has. People familiar with the matter say those technical talks have continued as broader negotiations take place.

But deal skeptics including Republicans and some Democrats in Congress have long argued that the deal at best simply delayed Iran’s nuclear program.

Many things have been revealed since the Iran nuclear deal 2015, said Senator Ben Cardin, D-Md. The world is another place.

Now, Iran’s denial of technology to build a bomb could be a lost cause.

That ship sailed Iran today is in possession of advanced nuclear weapons scale material and centrifuges said Ray Takeyh, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. Anyone who thinks returning to the JCPOA puts Irans nuclear program back in a box has no precise sense of the box.

There is also knowledge from both sides that any agreement reached now can be swift. If a Republican wins the White House in 2024, a revived deal will probably break again. This resulted in short-term thoughts from both sides, trying to make a profit now and let the future decide for itself later.

For now, however, there simply cannot be another solution. Biden administration officials remain determined not to adhere to Trump’s approach to provocation clustered in provocation. They are looking for a way to ease tensions and get back to a non-proliferation deal.

And they still argue that, for all its shortcomings, the JCPOA remains strong. According to a person familiar with the U.S. teams negotiating the stance, returning to the deal would have benefits from proliferation at least for the time being.

The approach to rebuilding what we have had and then trying to make as much progress as possible after that is the right way to go. I really do not see any other alternative, said Suzanne DiMaggio, a senior fellow at Carnegie Endowment. for International Peace. Importers It is important to view the JCPOA not only as a sound arms proliferation deal, but also as a mechanism for devaluation.