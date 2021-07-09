Mothers lose issues to the benefit limit of two children reluctantly

Two activists have missed a challenge against the government’s “border with two children” for welfare payments – a coercive measure brought by former Chancellor Tory George Osborne and one that critics have described as “extremely unfair”.

The case, heard in the Supreme Court, was brought by two single parent mothers and supported by the Child Poverty Action Group.

Both mothers had argued that the policy violated the rights of parents and children. But the case was dismissed by the highest court on earth.

Supreme Court President Lord Reed said on Friday: “The court concludes that the border with two children has an objective and reasonable justification, despite its greater impact on women.

The rule, which came into force in April 2017, limits the Child Tax Credit and the Universal Credit for the first two children in a family, with a few exceptions.

At a hearing in October last year, a panel of seven Supreme Court justices was asked to decide whether the border complies with human rights law – including the right to respect for private and family life – to establish a family and freedom from discrimination – as politics disproportionately affects women.

Delivering the main decision on Friday, court president Lord Reed dismissed the case, upholding previous rulings by the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal.

The judges concluded that while politics has a greater impact on women – who make up 90 percent of single-parent families – there is an “objective and reasonable justification” for that effect, namely to “protect the country’s economic well-being”. .

They also concluded that any policy influence on children in families with more than one sibling is “justifiable”.

The families who brought the challenge have both been affected by the border, as they have children born after the new rule came into force under the Welfare Reform and Labor Act on 6 April 2017.

Carla Clarke, head of strategic affairs at CPAG, said: “This is an extremely frustrating judgment which fails to give any meaningful insight into the reality of politics on the ground and its unfair impact on children.

“We know that having two children increases child poverty, including child poverty in working families, and forces women to choose between an abortion and raising their families without enough to live on.

“It limits a child’s chances of survival by reducing them from one person to another.

“It has been well established that the ultimate defense against discrimination, especially on contentious issues, belongs to our courts. This is simply not in the evidence in this trial.

“We continue to believe that the policy is illegal and, together with our clients, we are considering the matter in the European Court of Human Rights so that no child is left out of the social security network simply because of their order. birth. “

Carla Clarke, also of the Child Poverty Action Group, said: This is an extremely disappointing judgment that fails to provide any meaningful insight into the reality of politics on the ground and its unfair impact on children.

We know that having two children increases child poverty, including child poverty in working families, and forces women to choose between an abortion and raising their families without enough to live on.

Limits children’s chances of survival by reducing them from one person to one.

Additional reporting by the Press Association